Kenya Ends Visa Requirements for Citizens of African and Most Caribbean Nations

In a move that’s being hailed as a major step toward pan-African unity and regional integration, Kenya has officially scrapped visa requirements for all African countries, including Nigeria, and most Caribbean nations.

According to a Kenya Times report on Sunday, citizens from these regions can now travel to Kenya without the hassle of applying for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), filling out lengthy forms, or paying visa fees. All that’s required is to show up at the border. It’s that simple.

The visa-free policy, however, does not apply to Libya and Somalia, which the Kenyan government cites as security concerns.

This development aligns with President William Ruto’s ongoing push to make Kenya more accessible and connected to the rest of the continent. In January 2025, the Kenyan government had already announced its intention to grant visa-free entry to nearly all African nations as part of its broader strategy to boost tourism, facilitate trade, and deepen ties within the African continent.

What does this mean for African travellers?

For one, it allows African citizens to stay in Kenya for up to two months visa-free. East African Community (EAC) nationals, under existing free movement agreements, can stay for up to six months.

The move is also expected to fuel growth in Kenya’s tourism and investment sectors, support open-skies policies, and simplify travel for businesspeople, creatives, and holidaymakers alike.

Kenya joins a growing list of African countries — including Rwanda, Benin, Seychelles, and The Gambia — that are opening up their borders to fellow Africans, echoing the African Union’s vision for greater continental mobility.

In addition to removing the visa requirement, the Kenyan government has promised to roll out faster ETA approvals for countries still required to apply, and introduce a new passenger information system to streamline entry processing and enhance security.

Right now, Kenya’s message is simple: if you’re African or from most Caribbean countries, you’re welcome. No paperwork required.

Feature Image by Engin Akyurt for Pexels