Kenya Rolls Out Visa-Free Travel Policy For Africans

Now, you can add Kenya to your list of African countries you can travel to without a visa. While the number of visa-free destinations on the continent remains modest, it’s steadily growing, with Kenya being the latest addition.

The East African nation has announced a new directive granting visa-free entry to citizens of nearly all African countries. According to the government, this open border policy is part of its efforts to promote regional integration, support open-skies agreements, facilitate cross-border trade, and boost tourism.

Under the updated system, citizens of most African countries will be allowed to visit Kenya and stay visa-free for up to two months. Furthermore, members of the East African Community (EAC)—including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi—will be permitted to stay for up to six months, aligning with the bloc’s policies. However, the new policy excludes Somalia and Libya due to ongoing security concerns, according to a cabinet statement.

Visa-free travel within Africa refers to agreements or policies that allow citizens of one African country to travel to another without requiring a visa or through simplified visa procedures. Kenya’s move aligns with broader efforts by the African Union and countries such as Benin, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Rwanda, which have already opened their borders to all Africans. Most recently, Ghana joined this list with a new policy approved by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, set to take effect in early 2025. This initiative also aims to simplify travel across the continent, strengthen ties between African nations, and foster regional collaboration—similar to Kenya’s approach.

Although Kenya has not announced a fixed timeline for implementation, plans are underway to introduce an enhanced process for instant travel approval, with a maximum processing time of 72 hours. This new system will replace the widely criticised Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which required visitors to apply and pay for entry approval before travelling.