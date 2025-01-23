Anthrax Outbreak Confirmed in Zamfara State: Here’s What You Should Know

A recent anthrax outbreak has been confirmed on a farm in Zamfara State, prompting urgent warnings from the government. The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, in an official statement signed by Dr. Adamu Y. Dakogi, for Director/CVON, confirmed the outbreak on Tuesday and urged heightened vigilance in neighboring states.

I am directed to notify you officially of the confirmed outbreak of Anthrax in a farm in Zamfara. As you are aware, Anthrax is a bacterial zoonotic disease caused by Bacillus anthracis. It is one of the notifiable diseases by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), which affects a variety of warm – blooded animals including cattle, sheep, goats, horses, wild life and humans. The disease can be transmitted from animals to humans with high degree of morbidity and mortality. In view of the above, it has become imperative for all stakeholders especially, those states bordering Zamfara state to be on full alert and monitor situation of the disease. In addition, you are expected to create awareness, activate your Rapid Response Team, communicate the risk, and strengthen disease surveillance activities in your states.

Here are some details you should know about anthrax:

How Does Anthrax Spread?

According to the WOAH Anthrax is not transmitted from person to person or from animal to animal under natural conditions. Instead, the disease spreads when the spores of Bacillus anthracis enter the body through:

Contact with Contaminated Animal Products:

Handling hides, wool, or hair from infected animals.

Coming into contact with blood or tissues from infected carcasses.

Inhalation of Spores:

Breathing in spores from contaminated materials such as wool or hides, which can lead to inhalation anthrax, sometimes referred to as “wool sorters’ disease.”

Ingestion:

Eating undercooked or raw meat from infected animals. This can cause gastrointestinal anthrax, which is a severe form of the disease.

Insect Bites:

In rare cases, insects that feed on infected carcasses can spread the spores to humans or other animals.

Spores can survive for decades in the environment, particularly in soil, making anthrax outbreaks challenging to control.

Public Health Risks of Anthrax

Anthrax poses a significant public health risk for several reasons:

Cutaneous Anthrax : Over 95% of human anthrax cases are cutaneous, resulting from spores entering through cuts or abrasions in the skin. This form causes sores that develop into black ulcers and can spread if untreated.

: Over 95% of human anthrax cases are cutaneous, resulting from spores entering through cuts or abrasions in the skin. This form causes sores that develop into black ulcers and can spread if untreated. Gastrointestinal Anthrax : This form occurs after consuming contaminated meat. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and, in severe cases, sepsis and death.

: This form occurs after consuming contaminated meat. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and, in severe cases, sepsis and death. Inhalation Anthrax: The most severe form, occurring when spores are inhaled. It begins with flu-like symptoms but rapidly progresses to severe respiratory issues, shock, and often death without early treatment.

Why Is Anthrax Difficult to Eradicate?

Eradicating anthrax is challenging due to the following factors:

Environmental Persistence:

Bacillus anthracis forms resilient spores when exposed to oxygen. These spores can survive in soil, animal products, and contaminated environments for decades, creating a continuous risk.

Sudden Animal Deaths:

Infected animals often die suddenly, leaving little time for intervention. Blood from these carcasses may leak and contaminate the environment.

Improper Disposal of Carcasses:

If carcasses are not properly disposed of (e.g., through incineration or deep burial with quicklime), spores can form and spread.

Insect Involvement:

Insects feeding on infected animals can carry spores to other animals or humans, complicating control efforts.

Lack of Consistent Vaccination:

Vaccination programs in endemic areas are sometimes neglected, especially if the disease has not appeared for several years. This leaves livestock populations vulnerable.

Symptoms of Anthrax in Humans

The clinical signs and symptoms of anthrax in human include:

Fever

Coughing

Vomiting

Headache

Itching

Nausea

Diarrhea

Sore throat

Swollen lymph nodes

Hemorrhages from major body openings

Symptoms of Anthrax in Animals

Anthrax in animals can present in several forms, including:

Peracute and Acute Forms : Often result in sudden death with minimal preceding symptoms. Animals may show high fever, muscle tremors, and difficulty breathing before collapsing.

: Often result in sudden death with minimal preceding symptoms. Animals may show high fever, muscle tremors, and difficulty breathing before collapsing. Subacute Form : Includes progressive fever, depression, weakness, and inappetence, often leading to death.

: Includes progressive fever, depression, weakness, and inappetence, often leading to death. Chronic Form: Rare, with symptoms like enlarged lymph nodes and prolonged illness.

Carcasses of infected animals may leak unclotted blood from body openings, and rigor mortis may not occur.

Prevention and Control

Preventing anthrax requires a multi-pronged approach:

Vaccination:

Regular vaccination of livestock in endemic areas is crucial to prevent outbreaks.

Proper Carcass Disposal:

Never open infected carcasses, as exposure to oxygen promotes spore formation.

Dispose of carcasses by incineration or deep burial with quicklime.

Environmental Disinfection:

Clean and disinfect contaminated areas and equipment thoroughly. Control of insects and rodents is also essential.

Surveillance and Monitoring:

Conduct regular surveys and risk assessments in high-risk areas.

By following these measures, outbreaks can be controlled, and the risk of human infection minimised.

