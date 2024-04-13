Connect with us

Ladies Applaude Sarah Jakes Roberts' Style Choices For Her 'Power Moves Tour' Campaign Shoot

How Lupita Nyong'o Turned Heads in Daring Black & Silver at D&G's 40th Anniversary Celebration

See Cuppy Otedola's Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' Biopic Premiere

#SailingToSunday: Let's Talk About Ashlee's Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH

All You Need to Know About the Inaugural Issue of British Vogue's 1st Black Female Head of Nigerian Descent — Chioma Nnadi

Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Toke Makinwa Beauty is Coming & TM is Unleashing A Superior Glow, Check Out Her Latest Lewk

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

One thing Sarah Jakes Roberts does effortlessly is make a fashion statement out of any piece she rocks whenever and this monochromatic look is no different.

Shining as bright as the sun and inspired by her book Power Moves, her amazing stylist Jason Bolin, better known as J.Bolin settled for a flawless yellow bodycon dress for her tour campaign shoot. He chose this colour because it signifies confidence and positivity.

Sarah’s chin-length bob, earth-toned makeup, and bold jewellery complemented the simply chic dress making it the perfect fashionista moment. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cyndi brown (@cyndiibee_)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @sarahjakesroberts

Stylist: @stylistjbolin

Assistant Stylist: @_mekstyles_@mr.racy & @mytrendisme

Set Direction: @gloxinab_speaks

Hair: @thekalessiak

Makeup: @legallybeat

Photo: @cyndiibee_

