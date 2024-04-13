Ladies Applaude Sarah Jakes Roberts’ Style Choices For Her ‘Power Moves Tour’ Campaign Shoot

One thing Sarah Jakes Roberts does effortlessly is make a fashion statement out of any piece she rocks whenever and this monochromatic look is no different.

Shining as bright as the sun and inspired by her book “Power Moves“, her amazing stylist Jason Bolin, better known as J.Bolin settled for a flawless yellow bodycon dress for her tour campaign shoot. He chose this colour because it signifies confidence and positivity.

Sarah’s chin-length bob, earth-toned makeup, and bold jewellery complemented the simply chic dress making it the perfect fashionista moment. See below:

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @sarahjakesroberts

Stylist: @stylistjbolin

Assistant Stylist: @_mekstyles_, @mr.racy & @mytrendisme

Set Direction: @gloxinab_speaks

Hair: @thekalessiak

Makeup: @legallybeat

Photo: @cyndiibee_

