How Lupita Nyong’o Turned Heads in Daring Black & Silver at D&G’s 40th Anniversary Celebration

The ever-stunning Lupita Nyong’o made yet another fashion statement at the Dolce & Gabbana 40th anniversary celebration donning a dazzling silver bra top and matching mini skirt over her sheer black skin-tight layering featuring long sleeves and a turtle neck.

She paired the edgy outfit with black shades and stiletto pumps. Watch her walk it in the clip below:

For her makeup, Lupita went bold with black and white cat eyes and her signature dark-toned lipstick but this time it had a glossy twist. Her manicure featured black nail polish and she rocked an afro up-do masterminded by her go-to hairstylist Vernon François.

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @lupitanyongo

Hair: @vernonfrancois

Makeup: @nickbarose

Stylist: @micaela