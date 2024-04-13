Connect with us

How Lupita Nyong'o Turned Heads in Daring Black & Silver at D&G's 40th Anniversary Celebration

Ladies Applaude Sarah Jakes Roberts' Style Choices For Her 'Power Moves Tour' Campaign Shoot

See Cuppy Otedola's Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' Biopic Premiere

#SailingToSunday: Let's Talk About Ashlee's Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH

All You Need to Know About the Inaugural Issue of British Vogue's 1st Black Female Head of Nigerian Descent — Chioma Nnadi

Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Toke Makinwa Beauty is Coming & TM is Unleashing A Superior Glow, Check Out Her Latest Lewk

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

The ever-stunning Lupita Nyong’o made yet another fashion statement at the Dolce & Gabbana 40th anniversary celebration donning a dazzling silver bra top and matching mini skirt over her sheer black skin-tight layering featuring long sleeves and a turtle neck.

 

She paired the edgy outfit with black shades and stiletto pumps. Watch her walk it in the clip below:

 

For her makeup, Lupita went bold with black and white cat eyes and her signature dark-toned lipstick but this time it had a glossy twist. Her manicure featured black nail polish and she rocked an afro up-do masterminded by her go-to hairstylist Vernon François.

 

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @lupitanyongo

Hair: @vernonfrancois

Makeup: @nickbarose

Stylist: @micaela

