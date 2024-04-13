SailingToSunday: Let’s Talk About Ashlee’s Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH

Nigerian Gospel musician, Theophilus Sunday weds his beautiful Jamaican wife Ashlee traditionally today and we are here for the bridal glam and style.

The beautiful bride’s first OOTD is a regal green robe with flattering off-shoulder, long, and puffy sleeves. It also features a cathedral train, interesting pleats and gathers details. Mrs Sunday paired her outfit with befitting gold and green accessories. Her soft glam and simple centre-part hairdo gave the perfect finishing touch to this bridal look.

Are we green with envy yet? Hit the ▶ button below to get ready with today’s bride:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

CREDITS

Bride @itsashleewhite

Groom @theophilussunday

Planner @qmaravieplanners

Photography @deximaphotography

Videography @wrgoimagery

Makeup @zozamakeovers

Robe @lara.evelyn.designs

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!