#SailingToSunday: Let’s Talk About Ashlee’s Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH
Nigerian Gospel musician, Theophilus Sunday weds his beautiful Jamaican wife Ashlee traditionally today and we are here for the bridal glam and style.
The beautiful bride’s first OOTD is a regal green robe with flattering off-shoulder, long, and puffy sleeves. It also features a cathedral train, interesting pleats and gathers details. Mrs Sunday paired her outfit with befitting gold and green accessories. Her soft glam and simple centre-part hairdo gave the perfect finishing touch to this bridal look.
Are we green with envy yet? Hit the ▶ button below to get ready with today’s bride:
View this post on Instagram
CREDITS
Bride @itsashleewhite
Groom @theophilussunday
Planner @qmaravieplanners
Photography @deximaphotography
Videography @wrgoimagery
Makeup @zozamakeovers
Robe @lara.evelyn.designs