#SailingToSunday: Let’s Talk About Ashlee’s Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian Gospel musician, Theophilus Sunday weds his beautiful Jamaican wife Ashlee traditionally today and we are here for the bridal glam and style.

The beautiful bride’s first OOTD is a regal green robe with flattering off-shoulder, long, and puffy sleeves. It also features a cathedral train, interesting pleats and gathers details. Mrs Sunday paired her outfit with befitting gold and green accessories. Her soft glam and simple centre-part hairdo gave the perfect finishing touch to this bridal look.

Are we green with envy yet? Hit the ▶ button below to get ready with today’s bride:

CREDITS

Bride @itsashleewhite
Groom @theophilussunday
Planner @qmaravieplanners
Photography @deximaphotography
Videography @wrgoimagery
Makeup @zozamakeovers
Robe @lara.evelyn.designs

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

