It’s Time to Have a Lit Weekend With all The Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

#SailingToSunday: Let's Talk About Ashlee's Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH

#SailingToSunday... Here's Your First Look at Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee at their Traditional Wedding

Thanks To A Mutual Friend Who Did The Matchmaking, Temitope & Ayobami Are Living Their Perfect Fairytale!

Faith and Silas Found Love On A Dating Site! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

From Twitter To The Altar! #ThePRstory Will Make Your Day

Tomisin and Tomiwa's Love Journey Began With Dancing In Church! #ACupOfTee

Come On A Beautiful Journey Of Love This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Khafs Reluctantly Attended A Birthday Party And Found Her Soulmate, Tobi!

Love at Second Sight! Ademide Said Yes To Her Soulmate, Oyekanmi

5 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BN Weddings Fam! How has your week been so far?

On this end, as usual, it’s been love and light! Today, we get to share everything we had going on in the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone with you. From captivating love stories, Eye-catching inspos and exciting videos… you can trust us to bring nothing but fun moments to your screens. If you plan to relax and have fun this weekend, then you should grab your popcorn and dive into the love zone with us!

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Chiamaka and Chibuzo’s Igbo Trad Will Add Beautiful Colours To Your Day!

Chiamaka and Chibuzo’s White Wedding Was a Sweet Love Fest!

Onyeka Reconnected With His High School Mate On Facebook and Fell In Love!

The Ship is Sailing On! Enjoy Highlights from Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee’s Traditional Wedding 😍

Ezinne & Mike’s Nigerian-Ghanaian Trad Was a Magical Burst of love, Colours and Fun!

Bryann’s Neighbour Did The Matchmaking! Now, We Get To #MeetTheNicohlas

Feel The Warmth Of Love With Ashlee & Theophilus Sunday’s Pre-wedding Shoot

12 Years In The Friend-Zone! Faith & Shola Are Now Set For Happy Ever After

Zeinat & Yinka Were Study Buddies In Law School – Now, They Are Living Their Perfect Fairytale!

Toun & Faith Went From Childhood Friends to Lovers For Life! #LiveLoveAdekunle

Christabel Moved To a New City And Found Love! #OurTimelessLove

Nneka’s Bridesmaids Proposal In New-York Was a Beautiful Celebration Of Love & Friendship

You Need This Soft And Sophisticated Look For Your Premium Wedding Slay!

Let This Stylish Trad Inspo Be Your Big Day Slay Guide!

Stand Out on Your Big Day With This Flawless Beauty Look!

Tomike Adeoye Is Giving Us The Perfect Trad Inspo With This Beauty Look

Brides-To-Be! Take Your White Wedding Elegance To The Next Level With This Stunning Inspo

This Bride’s Reaction To The Heartwarming Surprise From Her Groom Will Get You In Your Feelings!

Rita Dominic & Fidelis Are Our Mood For The New Week!

This Couple’s Photoshoot Session Came With So Much Love and Cuteness! Enjoy The Video

This Bride And Her Family Shared A Special Moment on The Dancefloor – The Video Will Make You Smile

