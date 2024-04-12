Chinedu Iroche is Celebrating the Wonderful Lives of Women in the “Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast | Watch

Chinedu Iroche is celebrating the wonderful lives and achievements of the women, both in his life and the ones he admires in his new podcast, “Crushing On My Girlfriends.” Hosted by Chinedu himself, the podcast aims to spotlight winning women and show the world the great things they are doing in their spaces.

In this episode, he catches up with beauty therapist and entrepreneur, Oare Abebe-Lawuyi, to explore the mystical nature of body therapy, reminisce about their shared upbringing, and discuss the startling health scare that led to her lifestyle changes and more.

Watch the episode here:

