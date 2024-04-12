Emmanuel Iren & Nathaniel Bassey Have a Song Together | Watch “Agallio”

Emmanuel Iren, pastor of the Celebration Church International has released the live video for his new song “Agallio” featuring the vocals of gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey.

“Agallio” embodies an exuberant and passionate type of rejoicing, characterised by spinning, jumping and shouting,” according to Emmanuel. He hopes the song will ignite a new dimension of joy in listeners, prompting them to rejoice in God’s promises despite challenging circumstances.

Watch below: