Emmanuel Iren & Nathaniel Bassey Have a Song Together | Watch "Agallio"

Chinedu Iroche is Celebrating the Wonderful Lives of Women in the "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast | Watch

Efe Money Drops Visuals for "Aye Mé" off EP "Une Bounce"

Basketmouth makes Ojojo & Pepper Sauce with Mercy Johnson Okojie on Episode 6 (S4) of "Mercy's Menu"

Dunsin Oyekan releases New Album "The Great Commission" featuring Naomi Raine, Nathaniel Bassey & More

Bosun Fatoki Shares His Success Story from Selling Phones to a Real Estate Mogul on the "Road To Success" Podcast

Bunmilofe & Dara Get Real about Life in a Premiere Episode of their New Podcast "Lifework By Design"

All You Need to Know About the Inaugural Issue of British Vogue's 1st Black Female Head of Nigerian Descent — Chioma Nnadi

Let's Take it Back to the 90's with this Ghanaian Toolo Beef Jollof Rice by Telande World

Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Emmanuel Iren, pastor of the Celebration Church International has released the live video for his new song “Agallio” featuring the vocals of gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey.

“Agallio” embodies an exuberant and passionate type of rejoicing, characterised by spinning, jumping and shouting,” according to Emmanuel. He hopes the song will ignite a new dimension of joy in listeners, prompting them to rejoice in God’s promises despite challenging circumstances.

Watch below:

