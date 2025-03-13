From Lagos to Kingston: Nigeria and Jamaica Set to Establish Direct Flights

You might want to add Jamaica to your travel list soon, as Nigeria and Jamaica are working towards launching direct flights between both countries. Imagine hopping on a plane and landing in Kingston just in time for some authentic ackee and saltfish.

According to Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the discussion took place during a diplomatic meeting in Abuja. Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo met with the Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria, Lincoln Downer, and his consular, Andre Hibbert, to explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations, with air travel being a key focus.

A major step in the process is the review of Nigeria’s Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with Jamaica. Ambassador Downer highlighted the increasing cultural and economic connections between both nations, from the popularity of Afrobeats and Nollywood in Jamaica to the rising demand for Jamaican products in Nigeria. However, a significant challenge is Jamaica’s lack of a national airline, currently relying on Trinidad and Tobago for international air transport. He proposed a collaborative agreement to bridge this gap and meet the growing travel demand.

Keyamo assured swift action, announcing the formation of a committee to fast-track the agreement. “I am delighted to initiate the BASA process immediately. We will move quickly to finalise it, and, if necessary, I will personally travel to Jamaica to sign the agreement,” he stated.

This development signals a potential game-changer for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations. If successfully implemented, direct flights between Nigeria and Jamaica could open new economic