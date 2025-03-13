President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Appoints Idris Olorunnimbe, Mohammed Aminu & Others to Drive Education Reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made new appointments in the education sector. Dr. Mohammed Aminu has been named the new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), while Idris Olorunnimbe has been appointed as Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Board. The President also appointed Rasaq Olajuwon as UBEC’s Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) and Tunde Ajibulu as Deputy Executive Secretary (Services).

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Aminu holds a Ph.D. in Automobile Technology and a Master’s in Procurement and Supply Chain Management. He has “28 years of experience in teaching, administration, research, and policy development.”

Before this appointment, Aminu was the Director of Procurement at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). Onanuga described him as “a strong advocate for vocational education, skills development, and youth empowerment,” adding that he has published research on “innovative teaching methods and poverty alleviation.”

President Tinubu has urged him to provide “transformational leadership at NABTEB to enhance the certification of skilled human resources critical to Nigeria’s industrial growth.”

For UBEC, Onanuga stated that the newly appointed Chairman, Idris Olorunnimbe, brings “years of experience in innovative leadership and commitment to youth empowerment and education.”

“As Group CEO of The Temple Company, which he founded in 2016, he has spearheaded transformative initiatives across education, entertainment, and sports.

“He previously served on the Board of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), where he chaired the Stakeholder and Governance Committees, driving impactful youth employment and entrepreneurship programmes.”

Rasaq Olajuwon, before his appointment as UBEC’s Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), was the Director of Administration and Human Resources at the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA).

Tunde Ajibulu, who will serve as Deputy Executive Secretary (Services), is a Fellow of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), a Director at Tangent Construction Nigeria Limited, and a Partner at Covenant Consultancy Services.

President Tinubu has tasked the new appointees with “strengthen[ing] the human capital needed to drive educational reforms and enhance service delivery at UBEC, ensuring greater access to quality basic education nationwide.”