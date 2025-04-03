Connect with us

Unity Cup 2025: London to Host Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago in May

Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago unite in London for the Unity cup 2025, a tournament bigger than football.

5 hours ago

Photo credit: ng_supereagles/Instagram

Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago will compete in the Unity Cup, a men’s football tournament set to take place in London this May.

Announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the tournament aims to celebrate football and culture among African and Caribbean nations with large communities in the UK. It will be held after the European club season ends, ensuring top players can participate.

The competition kicks off on Tuesday, May 27, with Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago facing off in the first semi-final. Nigeria and Ghana will go head-to-head the next day. The losing teams will battle for third place on Saturday, May 31, while the winners meet in the final later that evening.

Andy Howes, co-director of AfroSport, the organisation behind the event, describes the Unity Cup as more than just football.

“The Unity Cup is a tournament that really does evoke the often-used phrase ‘an event that goes beyond sport,’” he said. “But with the array of elite stars and the profile of the teams involved, this event is not only important in terms of its cultural significance but also reflects the growing commercial importance of African and Caribbean football, as well as the growing demographic of black football fans within English football.”

The last edition of the Unity Cup was held in 2004, featuring Nigeria, Jamaica, and the Republic of Ireland in a round-robin format. Nigeria won that tournament, claiming victory in both of their matches.

This year, Nigeria enters as the highest-ranked team, sitting 44th in FIFA’s world rankings, followed by Jamaica (62nd), Ghana (77th), and Trinidad & Tobago (102nd). The matches will take place just over a week before Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago begin their Concacaf World Cup qualifiers in early June.

While the GFA has confirmed that all matches will be held in London, the exact venues are yet to be announced.

