See Cuppy Otedola's Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' Biopic Premiere

Ladies Applaude Sarah Jakes Roberts' Style Choices For Her 'Power Moves Tour' Campaign Shoot

How Lupita Nyong'o Turned Heads in Daring Black & Silver at D&G's 40th Anniversary Celebration

#SailingToSunday: Let's Talk About Ashlee's Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH

All You Need to Know About the Inaugural Issue of British Vogue's 1st Black Female Head of Nigerian Descent — Chioma Nnadi

Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Toke Makinwa Beauty is Coming & TM is Unleashing A Superior Glow, Check Out Her Latest Lewk

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Afrobeats star, Disc Jockey, Producer, and Philanthropist, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, famously known as Cuppy Otedola graced the Back to Black film premiere at Leicester Square in London on Monday evening.

Back to Black is a biopic based on the life of the greatly beloved deceased British singer-songwriter, Amy Winehouse.

The recent Oxford graduate looked stunning flaunting her chic figure in a strapped midi-length bandage dress from House of CB. Cuppy’s perfect bod testifies of her dedication to her wellness and daily pilates routine.

She rocked see-through stiletto pumps from Amina Muaddi with her beautiful outfit exuding confidence and a touch of effortless glamour befitting the esteemed red carpet.

Cuppy, who has enjoyed a remarkable rise to fame and fandom from an audience that stretches from Nigeria to the diaspora stepped out in a “no makeup” makeup look with bold rose gold earrings and a side part bob with pink highlights. She continues to show that along with her career achievements and notable impact work, she has a knack for impressive style.

Keep scrolling to see more pictures below

Cuppy with her mother – Nana Otedola

