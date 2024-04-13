See Cuppy Otedola’s Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back to Black’ Biopic Premiere

Afrobeats star, Disc Jockey, Producer, and Philanthropist, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, famously known as Cuppy Otedola graced the “Back to Black“ film premiere at Leicester Square in London on Monday evening.

Back to Black is a biopic based on the life of the greatly beloved deceased British singer-songwriter, Amy Winehouse.

The recent Oxford graduate looked stunning flaunting her chic figure in a strapped midi-length bandage dress from House of CB . Cuppy’s perfect bod testifies of her dedication to her wellness and daily pilates routine. She rocked see-through stiletto pumps from Amina Muaddi with her beautiful outfit exuding confidence and a touch of effortless glamour befitting the esteemed red carpet.

Cuppy, who has enjoyed a remarkable rise to fame and fandom from an audience that stretches from Nigeria to the diaspora stepped out in a “no makeup” makeup look with bold rose gold earrings and a side part bob with pink highlights. She continues to show that along with her career achievements and notable impact work, she has a knack for impressive style.