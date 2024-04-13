Beauty
See Cuppy Otedola’s Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back to Black’ Biopic Premiere
Afrobeats star, Disc Jockey, Producer, and Philanthropist, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, famously known as Cuppy Otedola graced the “Back to Black“ film premiere at Leicester Square in London on Monday evening.
Back to Black is a biopic based on the life of the greatly beloved deceased British singer-songwriter, Amy Winehouse.
She rocked see-through stiletto pumps from Amina Muaddi with her beautiful outfit exuding confidence and a touch of effortless glamour befitting the esteemed red carpet.
Keep scrolling to see more pictures below