Lilian Collins Aesthetics Hosts Festive Christmas Party and Unveils Renovated Spa

Lilian Collins Aesthetics joyfully celebrated the holiday season with its Christmas party on Sunday, December 15, 2024  which also served as the grand unveiling of its stunningly renovated spa. This festive gathering brought together clients, partners, and friends, all eager to share in the holiday spirit and witness the exciting transformations at the spa.

The event was filled with a delightful ambiance, complete with festive decorations and a selection of gourmet appetizers and beverages. 

Dr Ifeoma

Guests were treated to exclusive tours of the newly renovated facilities, featuring modern treatment rooms, enhanced relaxation areas, and state-of-the-art equipment designed to elevate the overall client experience.

Lilian Arigbodi, founder of Lilian Collins Aesthetics, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the attendees:

“We are overjoyed to unveil our revamped spa to our cherished clients and community. This renovation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality of care and service within a luxurious and welcoming environment.”

Lilian Arigbodi, Ola and Ugo

The renovations include upgraded treatment rooms, a relaxing VIP lounge with IV therapy options, a specialized massage room, a body scrub and henna area, a VIP room with a custom bar, and a serene green space which allows clients to relax during breaks, enjoy light refreshments, and socialize with friends in a comfortable setting.

Damilola Lawal

These enhancements align with Lilian Collins Aesthetics’ dedication to sustainability and wellness, incorporating new eco-friendly products throughout the spa.

As the evening drew to a close, guests departed with holiday gift bags ensuring they can continue to indulge in self-care throughout the festive season.

Ezinne Alfa

Shola and Sholape

Joyce and Daisy

Nana Otedola

Pastor Tokunbo, Sholape, Pastor Mobo and Shola

Tejiri

Titi Fowora

Wondrous

Juni and Wife

Tunde

Eziashi and Rukky

