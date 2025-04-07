Urban Skin Rx Arrives in Nigeria: A New Era of Inclusive Skincare Begins

The international award-winning even tone experts Urban Skin Rx, known for their scientifically

proven formulas for melanin-rich skin, have officially launched in Nigeria, with an exciting week-long series of events in Lagos.

As the demand for skincare tailored to the specific needs of people of color continues to grow, Urban Skin Rx is not just entering the Nigerian market; it is answering a longstanding need for effective, personalized skincare solutions designed for hyperpigmentation, dark spots, uneven skin tone, and more.

This launch represents more than just the introduction of an array of products—it marks a movement to redefine accessibility and effectiveness in skincare in Nigeria.

Urban Skin Rx curated an engaging Launch Week, blending education, glamour, and interactive

experiences to introduce Nigerian consumers to its range of targeted skincare solutions. Here’s a glimpse of what went down during the launch week:

Day 1 – Beauty Advisor Training & Glam Night (Monday, March 17, 2025)

The excitement began with an exclusive Beauty Advisor (BA) Training & Glam Night, where key beauty professionals from Perfect Trust Cosmetics, their authorized and exclusive distributor, gained firsthand insights into the science, story, and ingredients behind every Urban Skin Rx product.

Hosted by Urban Skin Rx Brand & Marketing Director, Keran Look Loy, and Lead Aesthetician, Ivey Rogers, the training ensured that every beauty advisor was equipped to guide customers through the effectiveness and usage of Urban Skin Rx formulas on the shop floor.

In line with their commitment to inclusivity, the Beauty Advisors were certified, celebrated, and awarded for their hard work and dedication during the Glam Night event, which also marked the official

launch of the Urban Skin Rx Nigeria page and online shops @urbanskinrx_ng. This type of Beauty Advisors Event has NEVER been done before!

Day 2 – Virtual Interview & Live Press with Urban Skin Rx HQ Team with Ezinne Alfa from

Beauty In Lagos (Tuesday, March 18, 2025)

The Urban Skin Rx Brand & Marketing Director, Keran Look Loy, and Lead Aesthetician, Ivey Rogers sat down with one of the top beauty editors in Nigeria Ezinne Alfa for a virtual interview and live press event.

The discussion delved deep into the brand’s journey, dedication to melanin-rich skin, plans for expansion in the Nigerian market, and what consumers should expect from their science-backed product for melanin-rich skin in Nigeria.

And if that wasn’t enough, Day 3 & 4 (Wednesday & Thursday, March 19 & 20, 2025) brought even more fun with a Live In-Store FREE Skin Analysis & Consultation at Perfect Trust Store in Lekki Palms Mall and Ikeja City Mall. Shoppers were treated to personalized product recommendations, and interactive sessions with an Aesthetician, all designed to help them build routines tailored to their unique skin concerns.

Day 5 – The Grand Official Launch (Friday, March 21st, 2025)

The moment Nigerians have been waiting for—The official launch event was a true celebration

of melanin-rich skin in Nigeria, bringing together industry stakeholders, beauty influencers, and

skincare enthusiasts alike, with engaging panel discussions, live demos, FREE skin analysis and consultations, clinical experiences, and of course, customized clinical cocktails and bites.

Guests were even treated to customized care packages to kickstart their unique Urban Skin Rx

journey.

But wait, there’s more! The Urban Skin Rx launch week in Nigeria didn’t stop there. From March 21st to March 22nd, 2025 (Friday – Sunday), the brand hosted mall activations at Ikeja City Mall in collaboration with Demicare, Africa’s First AI Tech in the beauty industry, backed by aestheticians and medical experts where consumers were given hands-on experiences with detailed skin analysis to discover the secrets behind their skin.

Plus, they received FREE consultations and a sweet 15% OFF all Urban Skin Rx recommended products for their specific skin concerns.

Urban Skin Rx is ensuring that Nigerian consumers don’t just buy skincare—they experience it understand it and integrate it into their everyday lives with confidence. So join the Movement!

Urban Skin Rx is now available in all Perfect Trust retail stores across Nigeria and follow @urbanskinrx_ng on Instagram for updates, skincare tips, and FREE skin analysis and

consultation

Watch Here: Mall Activation

Watch Here: Official Launch

Watch Here: Official Launch with Guests

Watch Here: Beauty Advisors Training & Glam Night

#UrbanSkinRxNigeria

#USRxLaunchNG

Sponsored Content