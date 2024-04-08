Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

To commemorate International Women’s Day, Onalaja — a contemporary Nigerian luxe womenswear brand that celebrates feminity and individuality by blending African heritage with modern design — explored the lives of five (5) remarkable women who were doing amazing things in their fields and shared their inspiring stories.

The series featured the likes of Mariam Musa — a reality TV star, podcast host, and beauty influencer; Bisi Akins, a presenter and a voiceover artist; Tiwalola Ogunlesi, a confidence coach, author and founder of ‘Confident and Killing It’; Rukkie Akpofure, a food content creator and recipe developer; Stephanie Affleck, a circular fashion expert and former BBC Apprentice finalist; and Kanyinsola Onalaja the founder of the Onalaja brand.

They all revealed how they felt in their Onalaja pieces while answering questions and sharing uplifting insights revolving around their fields while being the epitome of girl power. Explore the series below:

Mariam Musa

Mariam Musa is the epitome of “girl power”: A reality TV star, podcast host, and beauty influencer.

Bisi Akins

Bisi Akins is a presenter, a voiceover artist and a lover of all things Africa. She radiates pure joy and effortlessly embodies the essence of black girl magic.

Tiwalola Ogunlesi

Tiwalola Ogunlesi is a confidence coach, author and the founder of “Confident and Killing It”. Shining with unshakeable confidence, she shares her biggest inspirations.

Rukkie Akpofure

Rukkie Akpofure is a food content creator, recipe developer and spice range that produces low-sodium seasonings. She shares her journey: a testament to strength and creativity, empowering women who are inspired by her path.

Stephanie Affleck

Stephanie Affleck is a former BBC apprentice finalist, circular fashion expert and entrepreneur. She stands out as a powerhouse, confidently carving her unique path with a strong business acumen.

Kanyinsola Onalaja

Kanyinsola Onalaja is the creative director and founder of Onalaja. She is a symbol of empowerment and resilience. Kanyinsola embodies the essence of a true trailblazer. She shares her journey to founding Onalaja and the inspiration behind the brand.

