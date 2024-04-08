Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living Style

Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Style

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Beauty Style

Toke Makinwa Beauty is Coming & TM is Unleashing A Superior Glow, Check Out Her Latest Lewk

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Sweet Spot

Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Movies & TV News Style

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Beauty Living News Style

#Giveaway: Win the NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Trio this Week

Beauty Career Events Inspired Living News Style

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

Beauty

Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

To commemorate International Women’s Day, Onalaja a contemporary Nigerian luxe womenswear brand that celebrates feminity and individuality by blending African heritage with modern design explored the lives of five (5) remarkable women who were doing amazing things in their fields and shared their inspiring stories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onalaja (@onalajaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onalaja (@onalajaofficial)

The series featured the likes of Mariam Musa a reality TV star, podcast host, and beauty influencer; Bisi Akins, a presenter and a voiceover artist; Tiwalola Ogunlesi, a confidence coach, author and founder of ‘Confident and Killing It’; Rukkie Akpofure, a food content creator and recipe developer; Stephanie Affleck, a circular fashion expert and former BBC Apprentice finalist; and Kanyinsola Onalaja the founder of the Onalaja brand.

They all revealed how they felt in their Onalaja pieces while answering questions and sharing uplifting insights revolving around their fields while being the epitome of girl power. Explore the series below:

Mariam Musa

Mariam Musa is the epitome of “girl power”: A reality TV star, podcast host, and beauty influencer.

Bisi Akins

Bisi Akins is a presenter, a voiceover artist and a lover of all things Africa. She radiates pure joy and effortlessly embodies the essence of black girl magic.

Tiwalola Ogunlesi

Tiwalola Ogunlesi is a confidence coach, author and the founder of “Confident and Killing It”. Shining with unshakeable confidence, she shares her biggest inspirations.

Rukkie Akpofure

Rukkie Akpofure is a food content creator, recipe developer and spice range that produces low-sodium seasonings. She shares her journey: a testament to strength and creativity, empowering women who are inspired by her path.

Stephanie Affleck

Stephanie Affleck is a former BBC apprentice finalist, circular fashion expert and entrepreneur. She stands out as a powerhouse, confidently carving her unique path with a strong business acumen.

Kanyinsola Onalaja

Kanyinsola Onalaja is the creative director and founder of Onalaja. She is a symbol of empowerment and resilience. Kanyinsola embodies the essence of a true trailblazer. She shares her journey to founding Onalaja and the inspiration behind the brand.

All outfits from @onalajaofficial

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Crafting an Effective Real Estate Investment Strategy

Let’s Talk Content Creation & Managing Talents with Olufemi Oguntamu in This “Doing Life With…”

South African Search & Rescue Diver Susan Mtakai is on A Mission to Champion Women in the Marine Sector

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales
css.php