Check Out The 11 Designers Showcasing at the GTCO Fashion Weekend 2024

The Guaranty Trust Fashion Weekend, founded in 2016, has evolved into a prominent platform for spotlighting Africa’s finest talents and fostering small businesses in the fashion industry. This year’s event, slated for November 9th and 10th, 2024, will bring together global fashion leaders and industry experts. The two-day event will feature fashion leaders and industry experts worldwide while providing hundreds of indigenous small fashion businesses with the opportunity to expand their online presence, reach new markets, and position their businesses for sustainable growth.

In addition to its innovative fashion retail experiences, the 2024 Guaranty Trust Fashion Weekend will feature a series of online masterclasses facilitated by renowned fashion industry experts like Patricia Bright, Sheika Daley, Lulu Kennedy and Ted Gibson. A “must-attend” for entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts, the masterclasses have been designed to deliver the same quality in content and engagement as in previous years, through interactive webinars that will focus on exploring new and exciting ways to build and sustain fashion brands in these times and the future.

The Runway Show will also keep its place at the 2024 GTCO Fashion Weekend. Designed with current realities in mind, the Runway Show will feature a carefully curated ensemble of bold and enthralling fashion statements by Africa’s Finest Fashion Brands.

This year’s event will feature a variety of designers, including Tolu Coker, Oríré, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Xu Zhi, Ituen Basi and Romeo Hunte among others.

Tolu Coker

Founded in 2021, Tolu Coker is a sustainable luxury fashion and lifestyle brand, rooted in three core pillars: community, craftsmanship and culture.

Inspired by the duality of the designer’s British-Nigerian heritage, family history of social activism and passion for social change, Tolu Coker proposes a distinct notion of reformative luxury fashion that centres quality tailoring, cultural preservation and collaborative multidisciplinary practice over the brevity of seasonal fashion trends.

Gert-Johan Coetzee

Gert-Johan Coetzee, known as South Africa’s “Couturier to the Stars,” is a celebrated Johannesburg-based designer renowned for his glamorous, body-conscious red-carpet designs seen on celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Kelly Rowland. His eponymous womenswear label, casual line GERT, and menswear collection highlight quality craftsmanship with timeless silhouettes, bold colors, and ultra-feminine elements.

Born in Koster, Coetzee’s love for fashion began early, with formal studies at 16 and a High Fashion Award win before graduation. He launched his brand in 2010, amassing a loyal following worldwide. Dedicated to fostering future designers, Gert-Johan Coetzee started a bursary program in 2009 and became a mentor on Project Runway South Africa in 2018, furthering his commitment to nurturing local talent.

Eric Raisina

Eric Raisina is one of those designers able to transport you immediately into his own private universe. It was in his home of Madagascar where he began his foray into design and sewing. Natural materials, such as silk, raffia, sisal, linen and cotton quickly became his trademarks.

Wining the prize of New Young Talent at the Fashion Festival and Textile Competition (MANJA) enabled him to study in Paris at Duperré School where he excelled in the creation of textiles. He began entering his creations in the Haute Couture shows in Paris, and graduated with a Master’s degree from the institute Français de la Mode in 1999. His taste for exploration compelled him to discover new cultures and diverse techniques in Africa as well as in Asia.

Various experiences gave him the confidence to start his own workshop where he trained weavers, sewers, and embroiderers. Research began on new textures, colors, unique weave patterns, most recognizable Silk Fur and Natural Raffia lace.

He was commissioned to create unique textiles for the fashion houses of Yves Saint-Laurent and Christian Lacroix.

Hue by Idera

Idera Oyeneyin is a Nigerian fashion designer and entrepreneur who began her career in New York as a stylist, working with brands like New York Fashion Week and celebrities like Lauryn Hill. She founded Hue by Idera Atelier in 2019, a Lagos-based brand known for its elegant, handcrafted, and versatile designs.

Celebrated for her expertise in fabrics, color, and craftsmanship, Idera’s brand has earned recognition, including being named a “Top Designer” by This Day Style and showcasing collections at the GTCO Fashion Weekend 2022. Her blend of authenticity and avant-garde style has made her a prominent figure in Nigerian fashion.

Ituen Basi

Ituen Basi, founded by designer Ituen Bassey in 2008, is a Nigerian fashion label celebrated for its creativity, individuality, and focus on African femininity. Known for pioneering innovative uses of Ankara fabric, Bassey redefined African fashion and garnered numerous awards, including the 2012 Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Designer of the Year, Africa.

The brand’s designs have been showcased globally—from Milan to Johannesburg—and featured in prestigious publications like Vogue Italia and British Vogue. Bassey has also contributed to stage productions and exhibitions, promoting Nigerian culture while supporting emerging talents in the garment industry through training initiatives.

Romeo Hunte

Raised in Brooklyn, New York, Romeo Hunte grew up surrounded by women whose creative approach to fashion inspired him from an early age. Hunte launched his eponymous brand Romeo Hunte New York while also working full-time as a personal shopper in luxury retail and in editorial styling. Through his experience working in the industry, Hunte strikes the perfect balance between creativity and practicality, which plays a primary role in each collection he designs.

Romeo Hunte New York is a luxury apparel brand created for those who appreciate intricate details as one of a kind. Designed in New York City, the line embodies an aesthetic that is edgy yet sophisticated with a clever balance of feminine and masculine. The brand emphasizes impeccable outerwear attire that highlights modern apparel with a chic flair, consisting of luxurious and transformable pieces. The Romeo Hunte woman and man are a dynamic duo, confident yet innovative, with an admirable passion for the arts and pop culture.

XU ZHI

Xuzhi Chen is a distinguished fashion designer and founder of the London-based brand, XU ZHI. A graduate in Womenswear from Central Saint Martins, Chen began his career at prominent fashion houses J.W. Anderson and Craig Green before launching XU ZHI in 2015. Known for its contemporary take on aesthetics and craftsmanship, XU ZHI merges modern femininity and masculinity with a tender, genuine approach. The brand’s poetic blend of romance and sophistication has established it as a standout in the industry, with a dedicated following across Europe and Asia.

Since its inception, XU ZHI has gained international acclaim, with collections showcased in London, Paris, Milan, and Shanghai. Chen’s innovative techniques and unique designs have earned him industry recognition and nominations for prestigious awards, including the LVMH Prize, International Woolmark Prize, and H&M Design Award. Celebrated among his peers, he was named one of the ‘10 Asian Designers to Watch’ by Fashion Asia Hong Kong in 2016 and featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2017, as well as the BoF 500 in 2018.

SUKEINA

Omar spent his childhood traveling and living throughout Europe. Initially believing that words were the best way to communicate with the world he started studying film but later realized that he could tell more intricate and vibrant stories through fashion. “Clothing is a language within itself,” he says. Omar graduated from Parsons School of Design with a degree in fashion. In 2001, he started working for Sonia Rykiel in Paris and became Visual Director for the New York City office.

He spent seven years with Madame Rykiel fostering a meaningful relationship with the designer. In 2010, he joined Christian Lacroix and spent two years with the house. In 2012, the designer established his own fashion house called SUKEINA after his late mother, meaning “bright light.” “Light is what reconciles us with the value of everything, and without it, all goes missing,” the designer says. Omar’s passion for making women look and feel special along with a unique worldview shaped his approach to fashion in a way that is progressive, innovative, and powerful while still elegant.

Oríré

Oríré founded by Orire Alesh is a Lagos-based fashion brand. dedicated to sustainability and ethical production. Established in June 2021, Oríré emphasizes artistic femininity through distinct artisanal craftsmanship, utilizing locally sourced and sustainable materials.

Currently, Oríré is stocked globally at retailers such as Nordstrom, Shopbop, Rent the Runway, Free People, Moda Operandi and Alara in Lagos, Nigeria.

These partnerships highlight the growing interest in the brand, reflecting the increasing global demand for Oríré’s collections. Our pieces have been worn by various notable figures including Meghan Markle on her recent trip to Nigeria. We have been featured in publications like Vogue, essence, Marie Claire, Harpers Bazaar to name a few.

Selly Raby Kane

Selly Raby Kane, a Senegalese artist, filmmaker, and fashion designer, launched her eponymous brand in 2012. Her unique approach blends Senegalese heritage and avant-garde innovation with the intent to challenge and redefine Senegalese fashion norms. Her avant-garde creations, deeply influenced by fantasy and cinematography, have earned international acclaim and have been showcased at renowned institutions such as the Museum of North Carolina, the Louisiana Museum, MoMA PS1, and the Guggenheim.

Kane’s work is characterized by a blend of collage techniques, surreal imagery, and elements of Senegalese immaterial heritage. Her innovative spirit extends to collaborations, including a notable partnership with IKEA on the ‘’Overallt’’ collection and Vlisco in ‘’the Awakening is Afropolitan’’. Drawing inspiration from Dakar, her fantasy films delve into the city’s urban landscape, capturing its underground essence. Her latest project, the short film TANG JËR, is set in a street restaurant and portrays an eclectic, inter-species community sharing their views on life.

Onalaja

Kanyinsola Onalaja is the visionary founder and designer behind Onalaja, a contemporary women’s wear brand that merges modern aesthetics with African art and cultural traditions. Born in Nigeria, Kanyinsola’s fashion journey took shape through her academic pursuits in London and Rome, where she refined her skills in fashion design.

Kanyinsola’s unique approach transforms traditional techniques into three-dimensional art, making each Onalaja piece a multi-sensory experience. Her talent has been recognized at prominent events such as Graduate Fashion Week and Africa Fashion Week in London, and she has collaborated with major brands like Christopher Kane and Giles Deacon Couture.

Since its founding, Onalaja has gained international acclaim, showcasing collections at New York Fashion Week and being featured in notable publications including Essence, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. The brand’s distinctive designs have graced the red carpets, worn by stars such as Chloe Bailey, Lizzo, Kandi, and Porsha Williams.

Today, Onalaja’s collections are available globally on premier fashion platforms like Revolve, Bloomingdale’s, Saks, Jendaya, Zalando, Cult Mia, The Lotte, and Industrie Africa.

