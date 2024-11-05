From The Law to The Model: Layi Wasabi’s Fashion Game is on a Steady Rise

Connect with us

Scoop

Who would have thought? Our very own Layi Wasabi AKA ‘The Law,’ who’s been cracking us up with his unique comedy style, has stepped out looking like he just walked off a high-fashion editorial set. We imagine he woke up one day, tossed aside the books, threw on a killer outfit, and decided to serve us some serious model vibes. And, boy! Did he deliver.

Layi’s versatility is obvious. Today, he’s the law. Tomorrow, he’s Oga Richard. Next tomorrow, he could pass for a model or that cool kid down the block. Whichever he’s decided to be, we’re loving it!

Let’s explore some of Layi’s fashion moments below:

Latest Cool Kid in Town

When Layi did this birthday shoot, we knew he’d become that cool kid on the block. It was no longer business as usual, he was stepping into a new terrain. But this transition isn’t aggressive, it’s simply a subtle reminder of who he truly is outside court robes and Oga Richard’s blue polo.

Classic Man Vibes 

This photo, shot by Mike Afolarin, is giving major classic man vibe. Everything is in place – the haircut, the jewelry, the casual wear. And the way he stares into the camera? Classic!

Layi Wasabi or Layi Jackson? 

This pose? Michael Jackson was found shaking! Layi brought the steeze to London, rocking avant-garde midi pants and a black short-sleeved shirt with Naija-inspired art. He completed the look with black loafers, a knit skull cap, and standout silver accessories, adding that extra cool factor with a dark bone detail.

Check out the rest of his looks below:

