Fasanya Christianah: Understanding The Power of A Fashion Consumer in Today’s World

As consumers, we have more power than we think. Our purchasing decisions can shape the fashion industry’s sustainability and ethics. The first time I discovered the power I have as a consumer was during my service year. While lecturing my students on consumer rights and protection in physical and health education classes, we discussed our rights as consumers. It struck me that I possess significant power in this role.

The Power of Customer Choice

Every year, fashion brands often face criticism for their contributions to global warming and environmental issues from their production processes. However, this responsibility does not fall solely on the brands; consumers play a vital role as well. Consumers are the ones who keep these brands in business. According to economic principles, there is no supply without demand. Understanding that demand drives supply highlights our power; if we choose not to support a brand, it risks going out of business. This influence is why brands invest heavily in advertising and marketing to meet the needs and desires of consumers. However, many consumers are not fully aware of their rights, power, and impact on sustainability as responsible consumers. Being a responsible consumer, especially in the fashion industry, is essential. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12 applies not only to fashion brands but also to consumers.



Making Informed Choices

Our fashion choices carry weight. The decisions you make have an impact on the world around you. Don’t underestimate the significance of your choices; they truly matter. Your influence can extend to others, creating a ripple effect. The reason why you and I know about several unethical brands and the effects of fast fashion on the environment is that someone decided to research and show the effects while calling these brands out and encouraging us to do better. It’s someone taking action.

Exercising Customer Rights

As a consumer, you have the right to make informed choices. There is a wealth of information available online about various fashion brands and their sustainability practices. You have both the right and the power to inquire about a brand’s production and distribution processes. If you suspect unethical practices, don’t hesitate to call them out and consider boycotting those brands.

You also have the right to safe products that won’t cause any health issues. If you discover that certain brands’ products could harm you, you have the power to stop purchasing those items and encourage others to do the same.

Creating Changes

The power you hold is significant for the world at large. Every choice we make has consequences. For instance, purchasing from unethical brands often leads to the exploitation of women or workers labouring under terrible conditions to meet your demand for a dress or shoes that you may wear only once or twice before discarding. In addition to avoiding purchases from unethical brands, you also have the power to call out government officials and question their positions and policies regarding the fashion industry.

You have the power to create a sustainable wardrobe for yourself by shopping less, loving every piece of clothing you hold, thrifting, renting and mending your fashion items.

Once brands see that they are being boycotted for a particular act, they will be forced to step up and take initiatives concerning the issues. Your single power would cause more changes than you think. Don’t let anyone deceive you that a single act from you is vain because it’s not. You are creating awareness for people who would see your courageous act and join you. There have been many instances where consumer power has driven initiatives and created awareness. For instance, a fashion line suffered a drop in sales since the # GrabYourWallet campaign started and was also dropped by a major US retailer. In 2021, in China, another company suffered a 23% drop in sales after they were boycotted over alleged human rights violations. Sustained boycott can drive brands into reevaluation, improve their business policy and also embrace sustainability. Embrace your power

We need to disregard unethical and unsustainable brands, regardless of their pricing or materials. Don’t let the aesthetics of an outfit sway you; you and the environment deserve better. Remember, every purchase you make is a vote for the kind of world you want and that your purchasing choice is your power. Utilise your power today.

Featured Image by Cottonbro Studio for Pexels