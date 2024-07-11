Slay Your Destination Wedding Guest ‘Assignments’ with These Outfits from 6 Nigerian Designers

Hey Bellastylistas,

It is summer szn and the perfect time for destination weddings. Congratulations if you have scored an invite to a wedding in paradise! Now comes the exciting (and sometimes daunting) task of finding the perfect outfit; but, fret not because BellaNaija Style has got you covered.

When we think about nailing the perfect look for a destination wedding, Nigerian fashion designers offer an array of stunning options that combine cultural richness and modern elements in uniquely African ways. If you want to make a stylish entrance at your next, here are six (6) of Nigeria’s finest brands serving options that will ensure you stand out with grace and style:

1. Chenemi

Chenemi is a stylish and sophisticated womenswear brand founded by style blogger Hafsah Mohammed. Chenemi stands for quality, craftsmanship, and contemporary design. If that speaks to what you are looking for, check out our editors’ picks below:

2. Onalaja

Founded by Kanyinsola Onalaja, Onalaja is a contemporary brand that empowers women through meticulously crafted demi-couture pieces, seamlessly blending African heritage with modern design. Their collections can be likened to a maximalist’s dream. See our editors’ picks below:

3. Desiree Iyama

Desirée Iyama is an eponymous womenswear brand that offers contemporary clothing with bold yet romantic silhouettes and edgy yet fluid designs. See our editors’ picks from the brand below:

4. Rendoll

Rendoll is a womenswear brand founded by fashion and beauty entrepreneur, Morenikeji Abina and the brand is focused on inspiring confidence and embracing femininity and body positivity. See our editors’ picks from Rendoll below:

5. Imad Eduso

Self-taught fashion designer, Dami Olukoya founded Imad Eduso as a temporary passion project however, the brand is now catering to a global audience as it draws its inspiration from the vibrant Nigerian culture. See our editors’ picks from Imad Eduso below:

6. Wanni Fuga

Founded by Toluwani Wabara, Wanni Fuga is a luxurious womenswear brand creating timeless pieces that fuse minimalist aesthetics, quality, and value for modern women. See our editors’ picks from Wanni Fuga below:

Which of these looks will you be rocking to that destination wedding?

Credits:

@chenemiworld

@onalajaofficial

@wannifuga

@desireeiyamaofficial

@rendollofficial

@imadeduso_

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!