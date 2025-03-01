Style
Veekee James Serves Regal Perfection in Head-to-Toe Purple
Veekee James knows how to own a look, and this time, she’s draped in regal purple.
Veekee James can effortlessly pull off any colour. Green, red, black, you name it. Today, it’s purple, and when worn right, purple doesn’t just look good; it exudes royalty.
Draped in a stunning all-purple ensemble by Wanni Fuga, Veekee James looked every bit the queen. The look began with a statement woven turban, a signature of Wanni Fuga designs, setting the tone for an elegant and regal outfit.
The main piece is a floor-length gown crafted from shimmering, metallic purple fabric that catches the light beautifully, giving off a luxe, festive glow. The fitted bodice flares into a voluminous skirt, creating a dramatic silhouette, while a sheer overlay in a softer shade of purple adds an ethereal touch. The wide, flowy sleeves elevate the ensemble even further.
She completed the look with perfectly coordinated accessories—a metallic purple handbag with a circular handle and pointed-toe heels peeking from beneath the gown.
Now, ladies, that’s how you rock a monochrome purple look. Yes or yes?
See all the photos of Veekee James in this royal ensemble below.
