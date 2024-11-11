Veekee James Brought Major Style to #TFAA18 with Three Stunning Looks We Can’t Stop talking About

Veekee James didn’t just co-host the 18th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA); she owned the night with her show-stopping fashion choices.

She graced the event in three distinct outfits: a black and gold beaded dress that exuded elegance, a bright yellow and red ensemble complete with a gele and coral beads fit for a traditional bride, and, for her final look, a stunning blue gown. True to form, Veekee brought her A-game, delivering looks that lived up to every expectation, showcasing her designer expertise and undeniable style.

Let’s take a closer look at the unforgettable outfits she rocked throughout the night

Veekee’s first look

Veekee James made a powerful statement with her first look of the night—a black and gold masterpiece. True to her signature style, the outfit featured a structured corset with intricate beadwork, a black bodice that nodded to her traditional bridal wear, and a golden skirt. Bold, glamorous, and unmistakably Veekee.

Her second outfit

For her second look, Veekee embraced tradition, stepping out in a striking “showstopper” of a dress that was all about celebrating her roots in style.

After party look

To wrap up the night, Veekee changed into a stunning custom blue dress by MSOLagos for the after-party. It was a perfect blend of elegance and playful charm—an ideal finale to her unforgettable style journey at TFAA.