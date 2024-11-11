Connect with us

Asisat Oshoala Makes History in 2024 NWSL Playoffs with Bay FC's First-Ever Goal

Asisat Oshoala Makes History in 2024 NWSL Playoffs with Bay FC's First-Ever Goal

5 hours ago

 on

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala made history yesterday at Audi Field by scoring Bay FC’s first-ever playoff goal in the 2024 NWSL playoffs. In their debut season, Bay FC brought on Asisat from Barcelona’s Primera División side, and she didn’t disappoint.

Her goal came in the 82nd minute of a quarter-final match against Washington Spirit. Though her late goal initially looked like it could seal the win, Washington Spirit’s Tara McKeown equalised just four minutes later, forcing extra time. Both teams fought hard in extra time, but the match ultimately swung in Washington’s favour with an own goal by Bay FC’s Caprice Dydasco in the 96th minute.

Though Bay FC’s playoff journey ended at Audi Field, Asisat’s historic goal stands as a memorable highlight in the club’s promising first season.

Swipe right below to watch the moment she found the net

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bay Football Club (@wearebayfc)

