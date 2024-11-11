Connect with us

Inspired

Layi Wasabi, Genoveva Umeh, BNXN & More Win Big at The 18th Future Awards Africa

The 18th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) lit up the Balmoral Convention in Victoria Island, Lagos, last night, in a celebration that felt like pure magic.

TFAA is all about celebrating young Africans who are making a difference in their fields—from the arts and culture to tech, business and more. This year’s event was brilliantly hosted by the fashion entrepreneur Veekee James and Tunde Onakoya (founder of Chess In Slums), while Amanda Dara and Riyah Abdul kept things lively on the red carpet.

 

The entertainment lineup was packed. Spoken word artist Ibquake and C Jay the Violinist captivated the audience, while the dance group Charachoros brought high-energy moves to the stage. Musicians Taves, Savy Henry, Loud Urban Choir, and Teekay Classic kept the vibes high and alive, and comedian Kojah Kaze had everyone laughing their bellies out.

 

Among the big winners of the night was Layi Wasabi, who snagged the Content Creation Award. His acceptance speech struck a chord as he said, “This award is special to me because it doesn’t just recognise what you’ve already done but acknowledges the future possibilities you have.”

Genoveva Umeh was another highlight, taking home Best Act of the Year 2024. Reflecting on her path, she shared, “I didn’t know that my journey would bring me this far.” She encouraged those starting out to keep faith in the mix, reminding them, “Put God first in everything you do.” Genoveva also spoke from the heart about the power of kindness, adding, “Kindness will always help.”

 

Other notable winners included BNXN, and Victor Boniface, who all took home awards in their respective categories.

Here’s a rundown of the incredible winners who made this year’s TFAA one to remember:

Education

  • Odunayo Aliu –(Winner)
  • Kudakwashe Foya
  • Obasanjo Fajemirokun
  • Jennifer Jonathan
  • Aramide Kayode

Journalism

  • Adesuwa Giwa Osagie
  • Zainab Bala – (Winner)
  • Blessings Mosugu
  • Eniola Olatunji
  • Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye

Content Creation 

  • Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) – (Winner)
  • Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)
  • Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)
  • Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)
  • Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

Creativity and Innovation

  • Shamsuddeen Jibril
  • Zonna (Zo Culture)
  • Anita Ashiru – (Winner)
  • Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)
  • Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)

Health and Fitness

  • Olabintan Odunola
  • Yewande Benn
  • Kiki Diorgu
  • Olusina Ajidahun – (Winner)
  • Amanda Ihemebiri

Community Action

  • Chioma Ukpabi
  • Damilola Uzoma-Udoma
  • Doreen Omosele
  • Stanley Anigbogu – (Winner)
  • Ridwan AbdulRazaq

Arts and Literature

  • Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)
  • Samson Bakare
  • Sylvestre Nsengimana – (Winner)
  • Ahmed Alsagheer
  • Damilare Kuku

Photography

  • Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)
  • Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)
  • Chika Onuu
  • Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)
  • Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode) – (Winner) 

Activism and Advocacy 

  • Fauzuddeen Mahmud
  • Amrah Aliyu
  • Jude McKelvin Oseh
  • Tolulope Theresa Gbenro
  • Mukthar Halilu Modibbo – (Winner)

Fashion

  • Ikechukwu Urum (Founder Jabari Model Management)
  • Phupho Gumede K
  • Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder Cute Saint)
  • Amy Aghomi
  • Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder AshLuxe) – (Winner)

Law

  • Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa
  • Anita Osarieme
  • Victoria Oloni
  • Ayooluwa Oderinde – (Winner)
  • Bernice Asein

Film

  • Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist) – (Winner)
  • Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink)
  • Tola Okodugha
  • Fadamana Okwong
  • Feyifunmi Oginni

Professional Service

  • Hammed Kayode Alabi
  • Mark-Anthony Ezeoha
  • Felix Ohaeri
  • Stanley Nweke-Eze
  • Aboyowa Ikpobe – (Winner)

Entrepreneuship 

  • Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO Rukkies Decor)
  • Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)
  • Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder Dukiya Investment) – Winner
  • Miracle Onuoha (CEO The Fluiide Company Ltd)
  • Williams Fatayo (CEO MovebytruQ)

Technology

  • Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)
  • Itunu Olufemi (Founder Brainary Technology Education)
  • Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO Helgg Scooters LTD)
  • Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder Chowdeck Logistics) – (Winner)
  • Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder Bumpa)

Intrapreneurship 

  • Victor Okpala
  • Hakeem Akiode
  • Debbie Larry-Izamoje – (Winner)
  • Mary Edoro
  • Salman Dantata

On Air Personality

  • Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks) – (Winner)
  • Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)
  • Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)
  • Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu
  • Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)

Agriculture

  1. Etimbuk Imuk
  2. Esohe Ekunwe – (Winner)
  3. Azeez Salawu
  4. Nyifamu Manzo

Governance

  • Muhammad Sani Kassim
  • Abdulhaleem Ringim
  • Damilola Yusuf Adelodun – (Winner)
  • Naufal Ahmad
  • Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade

Music

  • Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (Qing Madi)
  • Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)
  • Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN) – (Winner)
  • Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)
  • John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)

Sport

  • Victor Boniface – (Winner)
  • Ademola Lookman
  • Sukurat Aiyelagbegan
  • Amy Okonkwo
  • Elizabeth Oshoba

Acting

  • Genoveva Umeh – (Winner)
  • Uche Montana
  • Mike Afolarin
  • Kayode Ojuolape
  • Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze)
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

