Layi Wasabi, Genoveva Umeh, BNXN & More Win Big at The 18th Future Awards Africa

The 18th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) lit up the Balmoral Convention in Victoria Island, Lagos, last night, in a celebration that felt like pure magic.

TFAA is all about celebrating young Africans who are making a difference in their fields—from the arts and culture to tech, business and more. This year’s event was brilliantly hosted by the fashion entrepreneur Veekee James and Tunde Onakoya (founder of Chess In Slums), while Amanda Dara and Riyah Abdul kept things lively on the red carpet.

The entertainment lineup was packed. Spoken word artist Ibquake and C Jay the Violinist captivated the audience, while the dance group Charachoros brought high-energy moves to the stage. Musicians Taves, Savy Henry, Loud Urban Choir, and Teekay Classic kept the vibes high and alive, and comedian Kojah Kaze had everyone laughing their bellies out.

Among the big winners of the night was Layi Wasabi, who snagged the Content Creation Award. His acceptance speech struck a chord as he said, “This award is special to me because it doesn’t just recognise what you’ve already done but acknowledges the future possibilities you have.”

Listen to him below:

Genoveva Umeh was another highlight, taking home Best Act of the Year 2024. Reflecting on her path, she shared, “I didn’t know that my journey would bring me this far.” She encouraged those starting out to keep faith in the mix, reminding them, “Put God first in everything you do.” Genoveva also spoke from the heart about the power of kindness, adding, “Kindness will always help.”

Other notable winners included BNXN, and Victor Boniface, who all took home awards in their respective categories.

Here’s a rundown of the incredible winners who made this year’s TFAA one to remember:

Education

Odunayo Aliu – (Winner)

Kudakwashe Foya

Obasanjo Fajemirokun

Jennifer Jonathan

Aramide Kayode

Journalism

Adesuwa Giwa Osagie

Zainab Bala – (Winner)

Blessings Mosugu

Eniola Olatunji

Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye

Content Creation

Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) – (Winner)

Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)

Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)

Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)

Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

Creativity and Innovation

Shamsuddeen Jibril

Zonna (Zo Culture)

Anita Ashiru – (Winner)

Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)

Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)

Health and Fitness

Olabintan Odunola

Yewande Benn

Kiki Diorgu

Olusina Ajidahun – (Winner)

Amanda Ihemebiri

Community Action

Chioma Ukpabi

Damilola Uzoma-Udoma

Doreen Omosele

Stanley Anigbogu – (Winner)

Ridwan AbdulRazaq

Arts and Literature

Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)

Samson Bakare

Sylvestre Nsengimana – (Winner)

Ahmed Alsagheer

Damilare Kuku

Photography

Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)

Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)

Chika Onuu

Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)

Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode) – (Winner)

Activism and Advocacy

Fauzuddeen Mahmud

Amrah Aliyu

Jude McKelvin Oseh

Tolulope Theresa Gbenro

Mukthar Halilu Modibbo – (Winner)

Fashion

Ikechukwu Urum (Founder Jabari Model Management)

Phupho Gumede K

Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder Cute Saint)

Amy Aghomi

Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder AshLuxe) – (Winner)

Law

Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa

Anita Osarieme

Victoria Oloni

Ayooluwa Oderinde – (Winner)

Bernice Asein

Film

Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist) – (Winner)

Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink)

Tola Okodugha

Fadamana Okwong

Feyifunmi Oginni

Professional Service

Hammed Kayode Alabi

Mark-Anthony Ezeoha

Felix Ohaeri

Stanley Nweke-Eze

Aboyowa Ikpobe – (Winner)

Entrepreneuship

Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO Rukkies Decor)

Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)

Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder Dukiya Investment) – Winner

Miracle Onuoha (CEO The Fluiide Company Ltd)

Williams Fatayo (CEO MovebytruQ)

Technology

Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)

Itunu Olufemi (Founder Brainary Technology Education)

Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO Helgg Scooters LTD)

Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder Chowdeck Logistics) – (Winner)

Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder Bumpa)

Intrapreneurship

Victor Okpala

Hakeem Akiode

Debbie Larry-Izamoje – (Winner)

Mary Edoro

Salman Dantata

On Air Personality

Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks) – (Winner)

Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)

Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)

Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu

Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)

Agriculture

Etimbuk Imuk Esohe Ekunwe – (Winner) Azeez Salawu Nyifamu Manzo

Governance

Muhammad Sani Kassim

Abdulhaleem Ringim

Damilola Yusuf Adelodun – ( Winner)

Naufal Ahmad

Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade

Music

Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (Qing Madi)

Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)

Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN) – (Winner)

Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)

John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)

Sport

Victor Boniface – (Winner)

Ademola Lookman

Sukurat Aiyelagbegan

Amy Okonkwo

Elizabeth Oshoba

Acting