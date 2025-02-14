Veekee James & Femi Atere Are Dripping in Love This Valentine’s Day

Connect with us

Veekee James and Femi Atere are celebrating love in style with a breathtaking Valentine’s Day photoshoot.
Published

36 mins ago

Drumroll, please! Let the Valentine’s Day love, photos, and all things sweet start pouring in, beginning with Veekee James and Femi Atere’s beautiful Valentine’s Day photoshoot.

Did they wear red? Of course, they did. After all, what’s Valentine’s Day without a touch of red? The couple embraced the romance of the day in classic black-tie elegance—Veekee James in a floor-length sheer gown adorned with floral embellishments and bold red heart patterns, while Femi Atere kept it suave in a sharp black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, a bouquet of roses makes a notable appearance—Veekee holds it in some shots, while in others, Femi takes his turn, adding to the charming dynamic of their shoot.

Still basking in the glow of their recent wedding anniversary celebrations, this Valentine’s Day photoshoot feels like the perfect cherry on top. Veekee James captioned the photos, “My Valentine till death do us part❤️.”

Love is truly in the air—and in these photos too.

