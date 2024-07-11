Connect with us

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

La Roche-Posay Unveils Mela B3 Serum for Sub-Saharan Africa's Hyperpigmentation

Candius Diallo is Redefining luxury in hair pieces for African women with the New LaVerita

We are Taking Notes From Sharon Ooja Egwurube on How To Rock A Latte Makeup To Perfection

16 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

#CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

#CHIVIDO2024 Beauty Breakdown: Unveiling Chef Chi's Luminous Pink Bridal Shower Glam! [WATCH]

#CHIVIDO2024: Chioma's Unexpected Denim Steeze Is a Chic Take on Luxe Bridal Shower Style

#CHIVIDO2024: Watch Chioma's Baddies Arrive in Style for Her Luxurious Pink Bridal Shower

When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

Temi Otedola was recently in Johannesburg, South Africa where she continued her journey as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador, representing the brand. She takes viewers on her exciting trip from getting camera-ready for press day to the glamorous L’Oréal reveal party, Temi documented the whirlwind of fun, fashion, and beauty that filled her week.

Sharing her experience on social media, Temi expressed her gratitude: “Thank you to the @lorealparis team for creating such an uplifting and inspiring experience. Energy never lies!! This week has been overwhelming in the best way possible.”

Watch her experience:

