Watch Temi Otedola’s Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L’Oréal Paris

Temi Otedola was recently in Johannesburg, South Africa where she continued her journey as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador, representing the brand. She takes viewers on her exciting trip from getting camera-ready for press day to the glamorous L’Oréal reveal party, Temi documented the whirlwind of fun, fashion, and beauty that filled her week.

Sharing her experience on social media, Temi expressed her gratitude: “Thank you to the @lorealparis team for creating such an uplifting and inspiring experience. Energy never lies!! This week has been overwhelming in the best way possible.”

Watch her experience: