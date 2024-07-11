Frank Itom Opens Up About Therapy & Career Shift on Chude Jideonwo’s #WithChude

Content creator, Frank Ileogben, popularly known as “Frank Itom,” sits with Chude Jideonwo on this episode of #WithChude for a candid discussion on his childhood, past relationships, and what led him to go for therapy.

Frank delves into his therapeutic journey, revealing newfound self-awareness. He explains how this self-discovery empowered him to leave his corporate job during the pandemic and embrace his talents as a content creator and dancer, spreading joy to countless fans.

He also talked about how the transition video he made with Funke Akindele played a pivotal role in launching his successful career.

Watch below: