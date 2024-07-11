Connect with us

Frank Itom Opens Up About Therapy & Career Shift on Chude Jideonwo's #WithChude

Slay Your Destination Wedding Guest 'Assignments' with These Outfits from 6 Nigerian Designers

Christian Romer Reveals How to Sidestep Midlife Crises on the "Road to Success" Podcast

Taves Croons About City Love in New Single "In The City"

Rema Champions His Roots & Afrobeats in New Album "HEIS" feat Shallipopi & Odumodublvck

Omoni Oboli Opens a New Chapter for "Wives On Strike" in the Sequel "The Uprising"

Sarkodie Reflects on His Journey in "X" Music Video feat. Joey B

Sinach Delivered an Unforgettable "Victory Sounds" Concert at Wembley Arena in London

Telande World's Guinea Fowl Shito Blends Tradition & Innovation | A Must-Try!

Job Hop or Stay Put? Mojisola Shofolahan Shares Her Experience on "Lifework By Design" Podcast

Frank Itom Opens Up About Therapy & Career Shift on Chude Jideonwo’s #WithChude

Content creator, Frank Ileogben, popularly known as “Frank Itom,” sits with Chude Jideonwo on this episode of #WithChude for a candid discussion on his childhood, past relationships, and what led him to go for therapy.

Frank delves into his therapeutic journey, revealing newfound self-awareness. He explains how this self-discovery empowered him to leave his corporate job during the pandemic and embrace his talents as a content creator and dancer, spreading joy to countless fans.

He also talked about how the transition video he made with Funke Akindele played a pivotal role in launching his successful career.

Watch below:

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

