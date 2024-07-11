Connect with us

Christian Romer Reveals How to Sidestep Midlife Crises on the "Road to Success" Podcast

Taves Croons About City Love in New Single "In The City"

Rema Champions His Roots & Afrobeats in New Album "HEIS" feat Shallipopi & Odumodublvck

Omoni Oboli Opens a New Chapter for "Wives On Strike" in the Sequel "The Uprising"

Sarkodie Reflects on His Journey in "X" Music Video feat. Joey B

Sinach Delivered an Unforgettable "Victory Sounds" Concert at Wembley Arena in London

Telande World's Guinea Fowl Shito Blends Tradition & Innovation | A Must-Try!

Job Hop or Stay Put? Mojisola Shofolahan Shares Her Experience on "Lifework By Design" Podcast

Holy Mallam Opens Up to Teju Babyface on His Unexpected Move & New Beginnings in America

Every Look Worth Seeing at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024

What do you know about midlife crises? Probably not enough. On this episode of the “Road To Success” podcast, Christian Romer, a public relations expert based in the United Arab Emirates, shares how to avoid the pain of midlife crises.

Christian has encountered a diverse array of people across various cultures. After studying law in Germany, he realised it wasn’t for him and moved to Lebanon to study languages and business. He then worked briefly in Saudi Arabia before returning to Germany, eventually receiving an offer to work in Dubai.

Drawing from these experiences and interactions, Christian talks to TheLadyMayowa.

Watch below:

 

