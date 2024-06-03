MC Policy Shares His Inspiring Journey from Immigrant to Entertainer on the “Road to Success” Podcast

Before MC Policy became a sought-after entertainer, hosting luxury weddings and parties for celebrities in Nigeria, he was a young immigrant – who found himself as a mechanic shopboy despite his accounting and finance degree.

Today, he is a multi-linguist, using Arabic and Hindi to connect with other communities, increasing his capacity for new opportunities.

On this episode of the “Road to Success” podcast with TheLadyMayowa, MC Policy shares his remarkable story of determination and resilience, and how he broke the stereotype to become a sought-after comedian, MC, hypeman and content creator in the Middle East.

His story serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring creatives, exemplifying what it takes to thrive amid local and global apprehensions and transitions.

Watch here: