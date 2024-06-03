Connect with us

MC Policy Shares His Inspiring Journey from Immigrant to Entertainer on the "Road to Success" Podcast

Colin & Penelope's Love Story Continues in "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 2 | Watch Trailer

Akah & Claire Nnani Get Real About Finances, Growth & More in New Video

Watch Tems Deliver A Captivating Tiny Desk Performance Previewing "Born in the Wild"

The Competition Tightens! See Who Made it to Top 9 on "Nigerian Idol" (Live Performances Inside)

Spice Up Your Dishes with Raphiat's Lifestyle DIY Lemon Pepper Seasoning Recipe

Sweet Adjeley's Abomu (Garden Egg Sauce) Recipe is A Feast for the Senses!

Level Up Your Rice Game With This Easy Nigerian Coconut Rice Recipe by Tspices Kitchen

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Fejiro Faces a Secret Admirer in Season Finale of "Manless"

MC Policy Shares His Inspiring Journey from Immigrant to Entertainer on the "Road to Success" Podcast

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Before MC Policy became a sought-after entertainer, hosting luxury weddings and parties for celebrities in Nigeria, he was a young immigrant – who found himself as a mechanic shopboy despite his accounting and finance degree.

Today, he is a multi-linguist, using Arabic and Hindi to connect with other communities, increasing his capacity for new opportunities.

On this episode of the “Road to Success” podcast with TheLadyMayowa, MC Policy shares his remarkable story of determination and resilience, and how he broke the stereotype to become a sought-after comedian, MC, hypeman and content creator in the Middle East.

His story serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring creatives, exemplifying what it takes to thrive amid local and global apprehensions and transitions.

Watch here:

