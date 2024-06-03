Akah & Claire Nnani Get Real About Finances, Growth & More in New Video

Akah and Claire Nnani are back with more relationship wisdom. Last week, they opened the vault on viewer questions, tackling everything from faith and body image to the tricky world of love. This time, they answer more questions, sharing opinions and advice from the dynamics of their own relationship.

In this video, they discuss how they leverage each other’s strengths and weaknesses, share their thoughts on finances and marriage, and explore how they navigate personal growth while staying connected.

This video is your one-stop shop for relationship advice, straight from Akah and Claire.

Watch here: