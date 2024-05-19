Akah and Claire Nnani Tackle Tough Questions on Cheating in Relationships | Watch

This episode delves into the complex issue of cheating in relationships. Akah and Claire Nnani explore the reasons why people stray, along with the often negative mindset some individuals carry.

They discuss the fear of being cheated on and how it can lead to entering relationships with a built-in assumption of betrayal.

The conversation goes beyond theory, offering real-life examples of infidelity. Akah and Claire Nnani share their insights on these situations, providing practical advice for navigating the emotional complexities of cheating.

