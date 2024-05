Finally, it’s here!

The 1st episode of the anticipated adventure series by renowned Nigerian Journalist and Fashion Editor — Dimeji Alara is out.

In this episode, Dimeji shares his unexpected first impressions of travelling to Brazil from New York, USA. Flying to Rio was not what he expected at all! Hit the ▶ button below to find out all about it:

Credit: Dimeji Alara

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!