A Clingy Man or A Detached King? Fejiro Faces A Personal Dilemma in Episode 7 of "Manless"

Hilda Baci, Idia Aisien & Mary Edoro on 'Taking Up Space: Women, Purpose & Influence' | WATCH

How Tyla's 'Sands of Time' Dress was Transformed into a Stunning Mini, BTS at the Met Gala | WATCH

Elevate Your Stew with Raphiat's Lifestyle Scent Leaf Flavourful Twist

Met Gala 2024: See How Imaan Hammam Glowed Like the Sun in Custom Swarovski Ensemble | WATCH

Making The Shift: Thinking about Body Weight with Self-love & Better Understanding | WATCH

Johnny Drille Switches Things Up with "Palava" | Watch the Lyric Video

"I Met Rihanna and Didn't Believe It Was Real" - Ayra Starr on ABC's News Live Prime

Asa Asika Discusses Business & Creativity on Episode 6 of "Business and Booze

Fejiro Meets An Old Classmate in Episode 6 of "Manless"

A Clingy Man or A Detached King? Fejiro Faces A Personal Dilemma in Episode 7 of “Manless”

Published

26 mins ago

 on

After a string of bad dates, Fejiro finally meets John, a seemingly decent guy who ticks all the boxes. But just when you think happily ever after is on the horizon, Fejiro tempts fate. Does she want a clingy cuddle buddy or a supportive king who respects her hustle?

This episode is a rollercoaster of emotions and laughs. Will Fejiro find her Mr Right, will she get her fairytale ending or is she destined for more dating disasters?

Watch episode 7 below and find out:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

