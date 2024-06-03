Colin & Penelope’s Love Story Continues in “Bridgerton” Season 3 Part 2 | Watch Trailer

Dearest gentle readers, the wait is almost over. The second part of season 3 of the romance Netflix series “Bridgerton” is coming to your screens on the 13th of June.

In part 1 of this season, we saw the blossoming romance between Penelope Featherington, our very own Lady Whistledown, and the returning Colin Bridgerton, whose newfound confidence left Penelope yearning for something more.

And in just a few more days, we’ll witness their love reach a turning point. Will their feelings finally bloom, or will hidden identities and past hurts keep them apart?

But first, catch a glimpse of what’s to come in the trailer below: