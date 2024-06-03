Connect with us

Ayra Starr & Giveon’s “Last Heartbreak Song” Video Will Have You Hitting Repeat

Ayra Starr has released the emotional music video for “Last Heartbreak Song,” featuring the smooth vocals of American R&B singer Giveon.

The track is the ninth off Ayra’s acclaimed sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21,” released just recently.

Directed by Bobby Hanaford, the video captures the raw vulnerability of heartbreak as Ayra and Giveon trade verses against a beach backdrop.

Watch it here:

Listen to it below:

