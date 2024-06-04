Òlòtūré’s Fight Continues! Watch the Trailer of the Sequel “Òlòtūré: The Journey”

Five years after the searing exposé of human trafficking in EbonyLife’s “Òlòtūré,” the story takes a new turn in the upcoming Netflix sequel “Òlòtūré: The Journey,” premiering on June 28th.

Òlòturé tells the story of Òlòturé (Sharon Ooja), a young and naive Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the dangerous and brutal underworld of human trafficking. In her quest to uncover the truth, she pays the ultimate price – one that takes her to the verge of no return. Based in Lagos, it depicts how sex workers are recruited to be exploited overseas.

The sequel, “Òlòtūré: The Journey” continues her story of exposing corruption as she fights for her life while forging a path to Europe.

The key cast includes Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverly Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Daniel Etim Effiong, Amarachukwu Onoh, Stan Nze, Bukola Oladipupo, Patrick Doyle, Bucci Franklin and Wofai Fada.

Watch the trailer below for a glimpse of what awaits in this gripping sequel: