Òlòtūré's Fight Continues! Watch the Trailer of the Sequel "Òlòtūré: The Journey"

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Five years after the searing exposé of human trafficking in EbonyLife’s “Òlòtūré,” the story takes a new turn in the upcoming Netflix sequel “Òlòtūré: The Journey,” premiering on June 28th.

Òlòturé tells the story of Òlòturé (Sharon Ooja), a young and naive Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the dangerous and brutal underworld of human trafficking. In her quest to uncover the truth, she pays the ultimate price – one that takes her to the verge of no return. Based in Lagos, it depicts how sex workers are recruited to be exploited overseas.

The sequel, “Òlòtūré: The Journey” continues her story of exposing corruption as she fights for her life while forging a path to Europe.

The key cast includes Sharon Ooja, Omoni OboliBeverly OsuIkechukwu OnunakuDaniel Etim Effiong, Amarachukwu OnohStan NzeBukola OladipupoPatrick DoyleBucci Franklin and Wofai Fada.

Watch the trailer below for a glimpse of what awaits in this gripping sequel:

