Ayra Starr Takes Us Behind The Scenes of her “Last Heartbreak Song” Video feat. Giveon

Billboard was on the set of the newly released music video of Ayra Starr’s “Last Heartbreak Song” featuring Giveon. This behind-the-scenes look takes you straight to the beach set, capturing the energy and moments you don’t see in the final cut.

Ayra herself sheds light on the song’s meaning. She reveals she’d been holding onto the track for a while, determined to make it perfect before releasing it to the world.

Sharing the experience of collaborating with Giveon, Ayra sings his praises, highlighting his musical talent and the impact his verse has on the song. She also discusses working with the video’s director, Bobby Hansford.

“Last Heartbreak Song” is from Ayra Starr’s recently released sophomore album “The Year I Turned 21.”

Can you guess what keeps Ayra fueled during a long shoot? She revealed her must-haves on set: her team, a blanket, and of course, some delicious Nigerian food.

Watch here:

See some photos from the set: