Seun Kuti is Working on an Album & Lenny Kravitz will Executive Produce it!

Afrobeat powerhouse, Seun Kuti and his band Egypt 80 are gearing up for a monumental collaboration with the rock icon Lenny Kravitz. He will join the project as executive producer, lending his multi-instrumental mastery and signature sound to Seun’s upcoming album.

Adding further depth to the album is Sodi Marciszewer, a legendary producer and engineer who previously worked with Seun’s father, Fela Kuti, and his brother, Femi Kuti.

The new album is scheduled for release on October 4 through Record Kicks (distributed by Secretly Distribution). Seun Kuti is also set for his North American tour, kicking off with a first performance at the renowned Burlington Discover Jazz Festival on June 8th, 2024.