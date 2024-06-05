Fireboy DML’s “Everyday” Music Video feat. Bloody Civilian is a Love Story

Fireboy DML’s new single, “Everyday,” has a music video with a twist. In it, his girlfriend (played by Bloody Civilian) is upset after an argument and thinks he is boring.

To mend things, Fireboy DML ditches the traditional apology and instead writes her a song and whisks her away on a wild adventure crashing weddings.

Director TG Omori brings this playful plot to life, with Fireboy DML serenading his girlfriend with a love song, as they dance joyfully to soulful guitar riffs, amidst the wedding festivities.

