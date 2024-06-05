Connect with us

Inspired Music News

Isaac Geralds Attempts to Break the Guinness World Record for Longest Singing Marathon for Autism Awareness

Inspired

Chude Jideonwo Appointed First Creative-in-Residence at the London School of Economics

Inspired Nollywood

Chioma Akpotha Named USAID's Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria

Inspired

Seyi Olusanya's New Danfo Typeface is Inspired by Lagos' Iconic Danfo Buses

Inspired Promotions

The Tech-Savvy African Youth: Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa is set to Launch the Tech Scholarship Initiative

Inspired News

Hauwa Ojeifo Among 12 Leaders Getting a $20 Million Fund from Melinda French Gates to Advance Women's Rights Globally

Inspired

Owen Asemota, Ugo Ugochukwu & Philip Janos Gana Make Africa Teens City 2024 "Future 18" List

Inspired News

Nigeria's Abigail Marshall Katung Makes History as Leeds' First Lord Mayor of African Descent

Inspired Scoop

Cuppy Otedola Meets King Charles III & Presents Awards at the 2024 Prince's Trust Ceremony

BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living Style

Waste to Wonder: Ifunanya Dozie Dissects Textile Waste Management in New Campaign with The Ladymaker

Inspired

Isaac Geralds Attempts to Break the Guinness World Record for Longest Singing Marathon for Autism Awareness

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

There’s another Guinness World Record attempt in the works! Afro-soul singer-songwriter Isaac Geralds is aiming to break the record for the longest consecutive hours of singing. To achieve this, he will sing for 110 hours non-stop, to surpass India’s Sunil Waghmare’s 105-hour record set in 2012.

With this attempt, Isaac hopes to raise $500,000 and awareness for children with autism. The funds will support The Children’s National Hospital in DC and the Efe Irele Autism Foundation in Nigeria, two organisations that provide care and support to the autism community. The marathon, currently underway in Washington, D.C., started on Sunday, June 2nd and is expected to finish tomorrow, June 6th.

Isaac is known for being a finalist in season 4 of the popular music talent show, MTN Project Fame. He has since released songs, including his debut album “Love and Heartbreak,” which features Tiwa Savage, Sound Sultan, Ladipoe, Eva, Stan Iyke and Iceberg Slim

Recently, Tunde Onakoya set a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon at 60 hours, and Clara Chizoba Kronborg broke the record for the longest interviewing marathon.

See below a breakdown of his singing marathon so far:

On June 2nd, he kicked off with gospel music

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isaac Geralds (@isaacgeralds)

On June 3rd, he did a throwback with some RnB, hip-hop, and funk oldies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isaac Geralds (@isaacgeralds)

June 4th was “Jollof Night,” taking it back to where it all started with the best of Naija Oldies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isaac Geralds (@isaacgeralds)

Today, June 5th, he’ll pay homage to Luther, Boys2Men, Usher and others. For the grand finale tomorrow, he will go all out the Afrobeats way.

You can watch his live singing session on his Instagram Live and also stream here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Augustine Mabiama is Challenging Educational Norms & Building An African Fashion Brand in Cameroon

Understanding Love, Relationships and Differences

Do Your Tweets Truly Reflect Who You Are?

Kechi Okwuchi Discusses Living Beyond Her Scars & Being an Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?
css.php