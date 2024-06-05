Isaac Geralds Attempts to Break the Guinness World Record for Longest Singing Marathon for Autism Awareness

There’s another Guinness World Record attempt in the works! Afro-soul singer-songwriter Isaac Geralds is aiming to break the record for the longest consecutive hours of singing. To achieve this, he will sing for 110 hours non-stop, to surpass India’s Sunil Waghmare’s 105-hour record set in 2012.

With this attempt, Isaac hopes to raise $500,000 and awareness for children with autism. The funds will support The Children’s National Hospital in DC and the Efe Irele Autism Foundation in Nigeria, two organisations that provide care and support to the autism community. The marathon, currently underway in Washington, D.C., started on Sunday, June 2nd and is expected to finish tomorrow, June 6th.

Isaac is known for being a finalist in season 4 of the popular music talent show, MTN Project Fame. He has since released songs, including his debut album “Love and Heartbreak,” which features Tiwa Savage, Sound Sultan, Ladipoe, Eva, Stan Iyke and Iceberg Slim

Recently, Tunde Onakoya set a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon at 60 hours, and Clara Chizoba Kronborg broke the record for the longest interviewing marathon.

See below a breakdown of his singing marathon so far:

On June 2nd, he kicked off with gospel music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Geralds (@isaacgeralds)

On June 3rd, he did a throwback with some RnB, hip-hop, and funk oldies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Geralds (@isaacgeralds)

June 4th was “Jollof Night,” taking it back to where it all started with the best of Naija Oldies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Geralds (@isaacgeralds)

Today, June 5th, he’ll pay homage to Luther, Boys2Men, Usher and others. For the grand finale tomorrow, he will go all out the Afrobeats way.

You can watch his live singing session on his Instagram Live and also stream here.