Connect with us

Inspired

Chude Jideonwo Appointed First Creative-in-Residence at the London School of Economics

Inspired Music News

Isaac Geralds Attempts to Break the Guinness World Record for Longest Singing Marathon for Autism Awareness

Inspired Nollywood

Chioma Akpotha Named USAID's Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria

Inspired

Seyi Olusanya's New Danfo Typeface is Inspired by Lagos' Iconic Danfo Buses

Inspired Promotions

The Tech-Savvy African Youth: Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa is set to Launch the Tech Scholarship Initiative

Inspired News

Hauwa Ojeifo Among 12 Leaders Getting a $20 Million Fund from Melinda French Gates to Advance Women's Rights Globally

Inspired

Owen Asemota, Ugo Ugochukwu & Philip Janos Gana Make Africa Teens City 2024 "Future 18" List

Inspired News

Nigeria's Abigail Marshall Katung Makes History as Leeds' First Lord Mayor of African Descent

Inspired Scoop

Cuppy Otedola Meets King Charles III & Presents Awards at the 2024 Prince's Trust Ceremony

BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living Style

Waste to Wonder: Ifunanya Dozie Dissects Textile Waste Management in New Campaign with The Ladymaker

Inspired

Chude Jideonwo Appointed First Creative-in-Residence at the London School of Economics

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Chude Jideonwo, the influential host of #WithChude and founder of Joy, Inc. has been appointed as a Creative-In-Residence at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

The appointment comes based on the impressive work he has done, building media brands and platforms across the continent, working with millions of young people, and inspiring new narratives and a new generation of leaders including his new platform and studio telling stories that enable Africans in Africa and across the diaspora.

In this new position, Chude will work with the university to map, enable and accelerate the creative industries across Africa, leveraging the institution’s resources, networks and partners.

Martha Geiger Mwenitete, representing the LSE’s Institute for Africa, highlighted the programme’s significance and Chide’s influence: “Our residents’ programme is part of our strategy to connect with platforms and creative sectors across Africa – and we are excited to welcome as the first creative in residence is Chude. We are really pleased to have you and we really would like you to influence colleagues to get involved in some of the creative initiatives we’ll be bringing.”

Chude, a Yale and Archbishop Tutu Fellow, expressed his surprise and delight: “This is an incredible honour and it was completely unexpected – as it wasn’t applied for. It’s an affirmation of a decision years ago to focus only on the work and an affirmation of the work that we continue to do. I love the LSE campus, and am heartened by my interactions so far with the institute and I can’t wait get to work.”

The residency programme commences in September 2024 and is hosted by the LSE Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa (FLIA), an institute that “focuses on engagement with Africa through cutting-edge research, teaching and public events, strengthening LSE’s long-term commitment to place Africa at the heart of understandings and debates on global issues.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Augustine Mabiama is Challenging Educational Norms & Building An African Fashion Brand in Cameroon

Understanding Love, Relationships and Differences

Do Your Tweets Truly Reflect Who You Are?

Kechi Okwuchi Discusses Living Beyond Her Scars & Being an Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?
css.php