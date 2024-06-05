Chude Jideonwo Appointed First Creative-in-Residence at the London School of Economics

Chude Jideonwo, the influential host of #WithChude and founder of Joy, Inc. has been appointed as a Creative-In-Residence at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

The appointment comes based on the impressive work he has done, building media brands and platforms across the continent, working with millions of young people, and inspiring new narratives and a new generation of leaders including his new platform and studio telling stories that enable Africans in Africa and across the diaspora.

In this new position, Chude will work with the university to map, enable and accelerate the creative industries across Africa, leveraging the institution’s resources, networks and partners.

Martha Geiger Mwenitete, representing the LSE’s Institute for Africa, highlighted the programme’s significance and Chide’s influence: “Our residents’ programme is part of our strategy to connect with platforms and creative sectors across Africa – and we are excited to welcome as the first creative in residence is Chude. We are really pleased to have you and we really would like you to influence colleagues to get involved in some of the creative initiatives we’ll be bringing.”

Chude, a Yale and Archbishop Tutu Fellow, expressed his surprise and delight: “This is an incredible honour and it was completely unexpected – as it wasn’t applied for. It’s an affirmation of a decision years ago to focus only on the work and an affirmation of the work that we continue to do. I love the LSE campus, and am heartened by my interactions so far with the institute and I can’t wait get to work.”

The residency programme commences in September 2024 and is hosted by the LSE Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa (FLIA), an institute that “focuses on engagement with Africa through cutting-edge research, teaching and public events, strengthening LSE’s long-term commitment to place Africa at the heart of understandings and debates on global issues.”