Chioma Akpotha Named USAID's Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, who is now the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) inaugural Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria. Malnutrition remains a significant challenge in Nigeria, with severe acute malnutrition impacting 3.6 million children, and contributing to 50% of all deaths among children under five years old. As the Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition, Chioma will raise awareness about maternal health and child nutrition, promote healthy behaviours, and disseminate key nutritional messages.

In her speech, the USAID mission director, Melissa Jones said that Chioma “embodies the essence of advocacy and activism. Her commitment to maternal health and child well-being is a calling to use her platform for the greater good, to amplify the voices of the voiceless, and to inspire action and change. We celebrate this partnership with Chioma Akpotha, which represents a milestone in our commitment to collaborate with the Nigerian people.”

Chioma expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying she is “honoured to be USAID’s inaugural Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria. Maternal and child health is a cause close to my heart, and I am committed to using my platform to raise awareness and inspire positive change. Together with USAID, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of Nigerian families.”

