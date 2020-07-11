Connect with us

Get Ready to Enjoy some Amazing Music from Isaac Geralds on BellaNaija's InstaLive

The one and only Isaac Geralds will be hosting an album listening party on our Instalive today. How exciting is that?

The talented musician will be performing music from his recently released debut album, “Love and Heartbreak“, an amazing body of work which features the likes of Tiwa Savage and Ladipoe.

You’re definitely in for a treat tonight so clear your schedules and get ready for an amazing experience.

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive.

