Here’s Why You Need to Register for the online Phyllion Tech Conference 2020

Phyllion Tech PR Conference is a convergence of players in the technology and communications ecosystem. This conference will harp on technological transformation and reward worthy tech-preneurs who have discovered innovative ways of solving problems in their environment.

Date: Friday, July 17, 2020

Time: 12:00pm and 2:30pm.

Theme: “Embracing Technology Transformation in Africa, What Next,”

The Phyllion Tech PR Conference is divided into sessions

A panel session will be delivered by a fine crop of thought-led panelists; Yomi-Badejo-Okusanya, GMD, CMC Connect, and President, African Public Relations Association (APRA) who will give the Keynote address, Ayeni Adekunle, Group CEO, Black House Media Group, Ophylia Temi Ibekwe, Founder Phyllion & Partners, representing the communications sector. Emmanuel Asika, Channel Head, Hewlett Packard Central Africa, Tomiwa Aladekomo of Big Cabal (Techcabal & Zikoko), Tosin Faniro-Dada, Head, Startups (Lagos Innovates) – ‎Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Funmi Eniolorunda, the COO of Venture Garden Group and Segun Iffie, Global Service Delivery Manager, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, operated by Selectium Nigeria, for the tech industry.

A major highlight of the day is the pitch session which will see start-ups pitch their product solution to a panel of judges in the bid to secure an investment or support seed fund. The start-up pitch panel will have Managing Director, HP Central Africa, Ify Afe, CEO Edgebase Technologies, Joel Egbai, US-based Digital Business Transformation Strategist, Ogechi Chidebell, and Mo Durosinmi-Etti, Program Manager at the Bulb Africa.

The Phyllion Tech Conference is a 1-Day technology panel discussion aimed at awakening the consciousness of African business owners, the tech ecosystem, and stakeholders to how technology can be leveraged to survive and thrive.

Join in this special virtual discourse, listen to what thought leaders have to say about the future of technology in these delicate times.

You have never been in anything like this before and this isn’t a cheesy way of getting you to register. If you could see the future and view this event in your mind, you’d see the reason(s) why clicking the links below is a great decision.

See more information about the event, agenda, and sessions all on the website.

Click HERE to Register to join the conference and thereafter, download the event interactive mobile app.

