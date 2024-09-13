Selar Announces Third Annual Creator Summit: ‘Living the Pan-African Dream as a Creator’

One of Africa’s largest creator platforms, Selar is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated Creator Summit, themed “Living The Pan-African Dream as a Creator.”

This virtual event, scheduled for September 20th and 21st, 2024, is designed to connect and empower creators across Africa and beyond. The theme “Living The Pan-African Dream as a Creator” reflects Selar’s belief in the power of a unified Africa where diverse creators come together to share experiences, inspire one another, and showcase Africa’s innovation on the global stage.

This year’s summit is particularly significant as it coincides with Selar’s recent expansion into Kenya, marking a strategic move to further support digital creators in Kenya and across East Africa. This expansion underscores Selar’s commitment to creating a unified platform for creators from all corners of the continent.

The summit will feature distinguished speakers from Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa and other African nations, showcasing the rich diversity and talent that defines the Pan-African creator community.

Now in its third year, the Selar Creator Summit has established itself as a premier global event for the creator community. The previous summit saw over 20,000 creators across the globe come together, to seek invaluable tips and strategies to thrive in the creator economy.

This year will be no different as the summit boasts an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers, all of whom with a focus on education, community, and innovative technology are pioneers in the creator economy.

These industry leaders include;

– Moe Odele

– Victor Fatanmi

– Wode Maya

– Joshua Chibueze

– Financial Jennifer

– Othman AbdulRasheed

– Tunde Onakoya

– Dimeji Ajegbile

– Janet Machuka

– Itiayo

– Patty the Strategist

– Joel Nanauka

– JayOnAir

– Hauwa Lawal

– Tomiwa Aladekomo

– Diana Ajayi

– Angel Anosike

– and Eke Urum.

Throughout the two-day event, attendees will gain exclusive insights and practical advice from these accomplished creators. The attendees will have the opportunity to network and engage in exclusive insightful sessions.

The summit will address key topics such as content monetization, the rise of digital entrepreneurship, and how African creators are building sustainable careers in the global marketplace. Attendees can look forward to a transformative experience that will empower them to take their creative careers to the next level.

CEO/founder Selar, Douglas Kendyson said,

“We’re excited to bring together creators from all over Africa for the third year of the Selar Creator Summit. This event is all about celebrating the Pan-African spirit and helping creators turn their passion into a sustainable career. It aligns perfectly with our mission to empower creators by providing them with the tools, insights, and community support they need to thrive on a global stage. We’re proud of this and can’t wait to see the impact it will have”

The Creator Summit is open to all creators, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts who are eager to explore the future of the creator economy in Africa. Registration details and additional information can be found on Selar’s official website.

About Selar:

Selar is a leading platform that empowers digital creators by providing them with the tools and resources they need to monetize their talents.

With a focus on education, community, and innovative technology, Selar is at the forefront of driving the creator economy forward.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Selar