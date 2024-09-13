Connect with us

Nigeria’s Junior Tigress Reach FIBA U18 Afrobasket Final with 71-67 Victory Over Uganda

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Junior Tigress are on a winning streak, and there’s no stopping them now. Nigeria’s women’s U18 basketball team has qualified for the finals of the FIBA U18 Women’s Afrobasket Championship, held in Pretoria, South Africa, after a hard-fought 71-67 victory over Uganda.

Both teams battled evenly, each turning the ball over 12 times in the first two quarters. However, Nigeria started strong, edging out Uganda in the first quarter with a close 21-20 lead. The momentum continued in the second quarter, with the Junior Tigress extending their advantage to six points, winning 24-19.

The third quarter remained tightly contested, but Nigeria managed to stay ahead, winning 16-15. By the time the final quarter began, the Junior Tigress had a seven-point lead, setting the stage for an intense finish.

Led by Idubamo Beggi, the team’s version of D’Tigress’ playmaker Uchenna Kalu, Nigeria dug deep to fend off Uganda’s fierce comeback attempts. Despite Uganda winning the quarter 13-10, Nigeria held on, securing a four-point victory and a place in the final.

Just yesterday, the Junior Tigress also dominated Egypt in a commanding 66-51 win, further solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with.

With this victory, Nigeria will face Mali in the final tomorrow, Saturday. Both teams will also represent Africa at the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup next year in Czechia.

Watch the match highlights below:

