Connect with us

News Scoop Sweet Spot

Nigeria's Junior Tigress Defeats Egypt 66-51 & Advances to 2024 FIBA AfroBasket Semifinals

Events Living News Promotions

The Live Again Outreach brings Outstanding Hope to 500+ Women in Nigeria | Here's more

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for VOW2024: Achieving Women’s Inclusion for a Sustainable Nigeria

News

BNers, Here’s How You Can Support Those Affected by the Maiduguri Floods

News Scoop

2 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze: Nigerian Paralympians Break Records and Win Big in Paris

Events News Promotions

The Scripps National Spelling Bee USA Debuts Spell It, Nigeria

News Sweet Spot

Super Eagles Soar with 3-0 Win Over Benin Republic in 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Living News Promotions

RHYTHMS & REELS: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their September Issue

News Sweet Spot

Onyinyechi Mark Smashes World Records to Win Nigeria’s First Paralympic Gold Medal

Events News Promotions Style

Oliseh-Amaize Unveils “Africa to the World” Collection at Ankara Festival in Los Angeles | Here's How it Went

News

Nigeria’s Junior Tigress Defeats Egypt 66-51 & Advances to 2024 FIBA AfroBasket Semifinals

Avatar photo

Published

27 mins ago

 on

The Junior Tigress, Nigeria’s U18 women’s basketball team, has secured a spot in the semifinals of the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Pretoria, South Africa, after a decisive 66-51 victory over Egypt. This marks the first time in 14 years that Nigeria has advanced to the semifinals of this tournament.

Coming into the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams, the Junior D’Tigress wasted no time establishing dominance against previously unbeaten Egypt, leading 24-13 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, they extended their lead to 37-24 at halftime.

Although the third quarter presented some challenges with turnovers and foul trouble, their defence stayed strong, and they maintained offensive pressure with fluid ball movement, ending the third with a comfortable 54-36 lead.

Egypt, who had defeated Nigeria 72-60 in the opening game of the tournament, couldn’t replicate their earlier success. Nigeria’s squad sought redemption and found it. Abigail Isaac was a standout player, posting a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Next, Nigeria will face Uganda in the semifinals on Friday at 5:00 p.m. (GMT+2), while Cameroon will take on Mali in the other semifinal matchup.

Watch the highlights from the quarter-final between Egypt and Nigeria below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Important Notes For Writers, Creatives and Content Creators

Rita Chidinma: How Do We Preserve Our Indigenous Languages in Nigeria?

Smart Emmanuel: How to Maximise Every Hour to Achive a Productive Day

Is a 16-Year-Old in the University a Problem for Nigeria?

Read About Rasaq Malik Gbolahan’s Poetry Journey in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php