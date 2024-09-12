Nigeria’s Junior Tigress Defeats Egypt 66-51 & Advances to 2024 FIBA AfroBasket Semifinals

The Junior Tigress, Nigeria’s U18 women’s basketball team, has secured a spot in the semifinals of the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Pretoria, South Africa, after a decisive 66-51 victory over Egypt. This marks the first time in 14 years that Nigeria has advanced to the semifinals of this tournament.

Coming into the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams, the Junior D’Tigress wasted no time establishing dominance against previously unbeaten Egypt, leading 24-13 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, they extended their lead to 37-24 at halftime.

Although the third quarter presented some challenges with turnovers and foul trouble, their defence stayed strong, and they maintained offensive pressure with fluid ball movement, ending the third with a comfortable 54-36 lead.

Egypt, who had defeated Nigeria 72-60 in the opening game of the tournament, couldn’t replicate their earlier success. Nigeria’s squad sought redemption and found it. Abigail Isaac was a standout player, posting a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Next, Nigeria will face Uganda in the semifinals on Friday at 5:00 p.m. (GMT+2), while Cameroon will take on Mali in the other semifinal matchup.

Watch the highlights from the quarter-final between Egypt and Nigeria below.