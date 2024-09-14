Experience Style and Sound at World Teezer Day: Fashion Fizz and Life’s A Beach Party!

Calling all fashion enthusiasts, music fans, and beach lovers. This is not just another event; it’s a World Teezer Day celebration highlighting style, sound, and lifestyle. Mark your calendars for a weekend event that promises a unique experience.

Fashion Fizz: Where Glam Meets Groove!

Teezers is thrilled to announce “Fashion Fizz” an exclusive event to celebrate the fusion of fashion, music, lifestyle, and glamour. Join them for an electrifying evening of high fashion, pulsating music, and glitzy glam,

Date: September 19th, 2024.

Fashion Fizz is your chance to see the latest trends strut their stuff on the runway while enjoying a night filled with live performances and surprises that will keep attendees on their toes! Get ready for an immersive experience that blends creativity and energy like never before.

Dress to impress and let your style shine! This glamorous soirée will bring together Africa’s top celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers for a night filled with excitement, energy, creativity, and unforgettable experiences.

Teezers Life’s A Beach Party: Dive into the Fun!

After Fashion Fizz, the excitement doesn’t stop! Join them for Teezers Life’s A Beach Party, a celebration where music, glam, and lifestyle collide. They are thrilled to announce a star-studded lineup featuring Africa’s finest:

Qing Madi

Magixx

Taves

Peller

Miss Demz

Tacha

…and many more of one’s favourite artists and creators. Feel the sun on your skin, the sand beneath your toes, and the rhythm of the waves as they dance the day away,

Date: September 21st, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Voda Beach, Elegushi.

Get ready for a jam-packed day of activities: Beach Olympics, where you can show off your competitive spirit, Fashion competitions to strut your stuff and showcase your unique style for a chance to win fabulous prizes.

There will be thrilling water sports activities to get attendees adrenaline pumping; and mouthwatering treats to keep them fueled for the festivities as they sip on your favorite Teezers drinks and let the good vibes flow!

So, grab your friends, wear your most fabulous beach attire, and get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime! Whether you are dancing under the stars at Fashion Fizz or soaking up the sun at Teezers Life’s A Beach Party, this is the place to be!

Don’t miss out, secure your spot now and be a part of the most talked-about events of the year!

Visit their website for free tickets, updates, and all the juicy details. Get ready to make waves and let your spirit shine!

