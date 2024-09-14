Connect with us

Events Music News Promotions

Experience Style and Sound at World Teezer Day: Fashion Fizz and Life’s A Beach Party!

Events News Promotions

Selar Announces Third Annual Creator Summit: 'Living the Pan-African Dream as a Creator'

Events Promotions

EMY Africa Awards Hosts Star-Studded Soirée in Lagos as Anticipation Builds for Main Event in Ghana

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Living News Promotions

The Live Again Outreach brings Outstanding Hope to 500+ Women in Nigeria | Here's more

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for VOW2024: Achieving Women’s Inclusion for a Sustainable Nigeria

Events Promotions

Trailblazing Women Directors Gather for the Directors Conference 2024 | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Fair & White Nigeria Unveils Nengi as Brand Ambassador

Events Music Promotions

Heineken and Rema Create Magic in Benin City | Get the Scoop Here

Events News Promotions

The Scripps National Spelling Bee USA Debuts Spell It, Nigeria

Events

Experience Style and Sound at World Teezer Day: Fashion Fizz and Life’s A Beach Party!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Calling all fashion enthusiasts, music fans, and beach lovers. This is not just another event; it’s a World Teezer Day celebration highlighting style, sound, and lifestyle. Mark your calendars for a weekend event that promises a unique experience.

Fashion Fizz: Where Glam Meets Groove!

Teezers is thrilled to announce “Fashion Fizz” an exclusive event to celebrate the fusion of fashion, music, lifestyle, and glamour. Join them for an electrifying evening of high fashion, pulsating music, and glitzy glam,

Date: September 19th, 2024.

Fashion Fizz is your chance to see the latest trends strut their stuff on the runway while enjoying a night filled with live performances and surprises that will keep attendees on their toes! Get ready for an immersive experience that blends creativity and energy like never before.

Dress to impress and let your style shine! This glamorous soirée will bring together Africa’s top celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers for a night filled with excitement, energy, creativity, and unforgettable experiences.

Teezers Life’s A Beach Party: Dive into the Fun!

After Fashion Fizz, the excitement doesn’t stop! Join them for Teezers Life’s A Beach Party, a celebration where music, glam, and lifestyle collide. They are thrilled to announce a star-studded lineup featuring Africa’s finest:

  • Qing Madi
  • Magixx
  • Taves
  • Peller
  • Miss Demz
  • Tacha

…and many more of one’s favourite artists and creators. Feel the sun on your skin, the sand beneath your toes, and the rhythm of the waves as they dance the day away,

Date: September 21st, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Voda Beach, Elegushi.

Get ready for a jam-packed day of activities: Beach Olympics, where you can show off your competitive spirit, Fashion competitions to strut your stuff and showcase your unique style for a chance to win fabulous prizes.

There will be thrilling water sports activities to get attendees adrenaline pumping; and mouthwatering treats to keep them fueled for the festivities as they sip on your favorite Teezers drinks and let the good vibes flow!

So, grab your friends, wear your most fabulous beach attire, and get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime! Whether you are dancing under the stars at Fashion Fizz or soaking up the sun at Teezers Life’s A Beach Party, this is the place to be!

Don’t miss out, secure your spot now and be a part of the most talked-about events of the year!

Visit their website for free tickets, updates, and all the juicy details. Get ready to make waves and let your spirit shine!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php