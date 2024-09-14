Basketmouth and MizVick Set to Release Feature Film ‘A Ghetto Love Story’ This November

Connect with us

In a collaboration that has fans excited, Ace Comedian Basketmouth and talented TV Host MizVick are set to release their first feature film, “A Ghetto Love Story,” this November.

The film promises to entertain while delivering a thought-provoking narrative filled with humour.

According to both Basketmouth and MizVick,

“A Ghetto Love Story is a real-life event featuring talented movie stars such as Chioma Akpotha, Efe Irele, Beverly  Osu, Comedian Senator and AMVCA winners Wole Ojo, Akan Nnani and many more. This masterpiece was directed by Daniel Oriahi.”

Addressing the issue of making use of a ‘loved up’ moment to create buzz online, Basketmouth described it as ‘clout chasing’ and their fans fell for it.

The film is set to hit the screens in late November 2024, with distribution handled by FilmOne.

Save the date!

