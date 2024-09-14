Watch Rema Discuss Early Success, “HEIS” Album & His Place Among Afrobeats’ Greats

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Rema recently sat down with “The Breakfast Club“ to promote his latest album, “HEIS.” During the interview, he opened up about the journey behind his previous album and the inspiration behind the hit track “Soundgasm.”

Rema reflected on his early rise to fame, sharing how his debut EP catapulted him into the international spotlight. He emphasised how his early success defied many expectations within the industry, noting that people often believed he should have “grinded” longer before achieving such recognition. He explained that while he believes in grace, he also puts in the relentless effort needed to succeed, working tirelessly day and night.

When asked about his place among Afrobeats’ ‘Big 3’—Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido—Rema confidently claimed his spot, stating, “I’m one of them ones.” He highlighted his massive impact on the genre, not just through hit-making but by taking Afrobeats to the global stage. For Rema, it’s not about age or time spent in the industry; it’s about the level of influence and the doors an artist opens for the culture.

